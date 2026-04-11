Israeli FM discusses the Islamic Republic with his Rwandan, Cypriot counterparts

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar spoke on Friday with his Rwandan counterpart, Olivier Nduhungirehe, and expressed the Jewish state’s solidarity with the African nation during the week marking the genocide of the Tutsi group during the 1990-94 Rwandan Civil War.

The atrocities that claimed the lives of more than 500,000 Tutsis took place over the span of roughly 100 days in 1994.

Sa’ar noted that the pair discussed the situation in the two countries respective regions.

“I emphasized that the Iranian terror regime must not obtain nuclear weapons. The removal of enriched material from Iran and the cessation of enrichment there are important goals, and we would welcome if they will be achieved through diplomatic means. I invited my friend to soon visit Israel,” Israel’s top diplomat said.

Had a good conversation with Rwanda’s FM @onduhungirehe.

I expressed solidarity with Rwanda, on behalf of the Government and people of Israel, during the week marking 32 years since the genocide against the Tutsi.

We discussed the situation in our region and in theirs.

I… — Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) April 10, 2026

In a separate tweet on Thursday, Sa’ar shared that he had raised the Middle East developments in a conversation with Cyprus’s Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos.

In the wake of the ceasefire with Iran, “Lebanon must not be treated as a client state of the Iranian terror regime. Lebanon has not even succeeded in implementing its own decision to expel the Iranian ambassador in Beirut, who was declared ‘persona non grata.’ Lebanon must be freed from the stranglehold of the Iranian regime, it must not be tightened further!” Sa’ar wrote.