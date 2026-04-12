Netanyahu rejects calls to oust Ben-Gvir

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that he opposes petitions calling for the removal of Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, describing the demand as unconstitutional.

In a response to the High Court of Justice, presented via attorney Michael Rabilo, Netanyahu argued that the court lacks the legal authority to intervene in government appointments. “This is an unconstitutional attempt to remove a minister,” he wrote. “You do not have any authority.”

The premier also criticized Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara for seeking Ben-Gvir’s dismissal, saying her request undermines democratic principles.

Earlier this year, Baharav-Miara accused Ben-Gvir of abusing his position to improperly influence police operations. The legal opinion submitted on March 4, in the middle of the war, drew anger from members of the coalition.

The Prime Minister’s Office expressed outrage at Baharav-Miara’s actions, describing it at the time as “inconceivable” that she would pursue the case in the midst of a war.

Her request against a minister “against whom not even a criminal investigation has been opened” undermines democracy and makes a mockery of the principle of separation of powers, the PMO said.

Ending on a defiant note, the PMO said Ben-Gvir will continue to serve as National Security Minister.

Ben-Gvir responded on X on March 4: “At a time when the State of Israel is in one of the most fateful and important wars in its history, a dismissed criminal official is trying to promote a coup d’état in a democratic country and to dismiss an elected official.”

He referred to the fact that the attorney general, who is deeply unpopular with the government, was unanimously voted out on Aug. 4. The High Court canceled that decision on Dec. 14.

“Gali Baharav-Miara thinks we are in Iran and that soon she and her group of criminal officials will establish revolutionary guards here. Democracy will win,” wrote Ben-Gvir.

