More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Netanyahu rejects calls to oust Ben-Gvir

The Israeli premier told the country’s High Court that demands to remove the national security minister are unconstitutional.

Apr. 12, 2026
JNS Staff

Netanyahu rejects calls to oust Ben-Gvir

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and committee head MK Zvika Fogel attend a National Security committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, on March 24, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and committee head Knesset member Zvika Fogel attend a National Security committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, on March 24, 2026.
Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
( Apr. 12, 2026 / JNS )

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that he opposes petitions calling for the removal of Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, describing the demand as unconstitutional.

In a response to the High Court of Justice, presented via attorney Michael Rabilo, Netanyahu argued that the court lacks the legal authority to intervene in government appointments. “This is an unconstitutional attempt to remove a minister,” he wrote. “You do not have any authority.”

The premier also criticized Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara for seeking Ben-Gvir’s dismissal, saying her request undermines democratic principles.

Earlier this year, Baharav-Miara accused Ben-Gvir of abusing his position to improperly influence police operations. The legal opinion submitted on March 4, in the middle of the war, drew anger from members of the coalition.

The Prime Minister’s Office expressed outrage at Baharav-Miara’s actions, describing it at the time as “inconceivable” that she would pursue the case in the midst of a war.

Her request against a minister “against whom not even a criminal investigation has been opened” undermines democracy and makes a mockery of the principle of separation of powers, the PMO said.

Ending on a defiant note, the PMO said Ben-Gvir will continue to serve as National Security Minister.

Ben-Gvir responded on X on March 4: “At a time when the State of Israel is in one of the most fateful and important wars in its history, a dismissed criminal official is trying to promote a coup d’état in a democratic country and to dismiss an elected official.”

He referred to the fact that the attorney general, who is deeply unpopular with the government, was unanimously voted out on Aug. 4. The High Court canceled that decision on Dec. 14.

“Gali Baharav-Miara thinks we are in Iran and that soon she and her group of criminal officials will establish revolutionary guards here. Democracy will win,” wrote Ben-Gvir.

JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Israeli air defenses intercept rockets launched by Iranian-backed Hezbollah from Lebanon, as seen in northern Israel, April 11, 2026. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
Israel News
Israel cancels school in Lebanon border towns ahead of expected escalation
The guidelines in the so-called “frontline areas” were also tightened to limit public gatherings to up to 50 people outdoors and 100 indoors.
Apr. 12, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel Defense Forces soldiers dismantle a bomb-making laboratory in the western Samaria city of Tulkarem, April 10, 2026. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel News
IDF soldiers bust bomb-making lab in Samaria city of Tulkarem
The site contained over 110 pounds of explosive material and around 200 pipe bombs, according to the Israeli military.
Apr. 12, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a press conference at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, Jan. 27, 2026. Photo by Noam Revkin Fenton.
Israel News
Netanyahu vows continued action against Iran after ‘historic’ gains
“We still have more to do,” the premier said, speaking just hours before the U.S.-Iran talks collapsed.
Apr. 12, 2026
JNS Staff
Vance
U.S. News
No agreement with Iran, Vance says after marathon negotiations in Pakistan
“That’s bad news for Iran much more than it’s bad news for the United States of America,” the vice president said.
Apr. 11, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
An ariel view shows the The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and the surroundings, April 20, 2022. Photo by Matanya Tausig/Flash90
Israel News
Tel Aviv Stock Exchange breaks records amid Iran ceasefire
The dollar continues to weaken against the Israeli currency.
Apr. 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar speaks with Rwandan Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe on April 10, 2026. Credit: Israel Foreign Ministry.
Israel News
Israeli FM discusses the Islamic Republic with his Rwandan, Cypriot counterparts
“The Iranian terror regime must not obtain nuclear weapons,” Gideon Sa’ar stressed.
Apr. 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel, America, Flags, Relationship
JNS TV / The Quad
Are Americans shifting back toward support for Israel?
Apr. 9, 2026
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
THE COLUMN
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Ecuador departs and Chile arrives at the UN’s Palestinian Rights Committee
Ben Cohen
Melanie Phillips
Column
The West’s fifth column
Melanie Phillips