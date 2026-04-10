The serpent and the lantern

There are hours in history when evil does not storm the gate with iron in its fist. It comes with polish. It comes with refinement in its voice. It steps into the chamber carrying a lantern, bathing itself in a flattering glow, so that those who should recoil instead lean closer, persuaded by the light and blind to the scales beneath it.

That is the terror of this hour. Antisemitism has returned adorned. It has learned how to drape itself in the fabrics of conscience, how to perfume itself with the language of justice, how to borrow the vocabulary of compassion while sharpening its ancient fangs in plain sight.

The oldest hatred on earth has always possessed a terrible intelligence. It knows how to survive the fall of empires. It knows that if one age grows ashamed of open malice, then malice must learn to sing in a gentler key. And so it has.

It no longer relies only on the alley, the muttered slur, the shattered glass or the anonymous threat slipped beneath a sacred door. It has entered the public square clothed in moral splendor. It has climbed the platform and seized the microphone. It has learned how to stand beneath the lantern and speak as though it were virtue itself.

That is why so many fail to recognize it. They expect hatred to arrive disfigured. They imagine evil must always wear the old costumes in order to remain evil.

But hatred studies. Hatred adapts. It learns the manners of the age in which it wishes to thrive. In our time, it has mastered the art of appearing noble while demanding the humiliation of the Jew. It has learned to speak of humanity while withholding humanity from Jewish souls. It has learned to preach liberation while denying the Jewish people the dignity of memory, safety, belonging and self-determination. It has learned to wound the Jew and then rebuke the Jew for bleeding too visibly.

And so the serpent glides beside the lantern.

It glides through universities where Jewish students are told, in a thousand ways both spoken and unspoken, that their fear must first pass through an ideological tribunal before it may be considered worthy of compassion. It glides through our streets where mobs gather beneath banners of righteousness while hatred burns beneath the cloth. It glides through media chambers where the language used against Jews becomes more elegant as the moral failure becomes more obscene. It glides through conversations in which Jewish pain is endlessly qualified and diluted until the world can no longer tell the difference between clarity and cowardice.

The old hatred has not disappeared into the past. It has become fluent in the language of the present.

What is required now is moral thunder.

Let us speak plainly, because clarity is now an act of courage. When Jews are held collectively responsible for the actions of a nation simply because they are Jews, that is antisemitism. When Jewish students are harassed, mocked, shouted down or made to conceal who they are in order to move safely through places that promise learning and enlightenment, that is antisemitism.

When synagogues must stand ringed with barriers, cameras and security guards while the public conscience yawns and calls it normal, that is antisemitism. When the Jewish state alone is treated as uniquely illegitimate and uniquely unworthy of the rights granted to every other people under heaven, that is not moral seriousness. It is the ancient singling out of the Jew, clothed in the robes of intellectual respectability.

What makes this hour so dangerous is not merely the existence of fanatics. History has never lacked them. The greater danger lies in the soft army of the evasive, the fashionable, the self-protective and the morally vain. Antisemitism survives not only because there are those who hate Jews, but because there are so many who fear the cost of defending them with full voice and unclouded sight. It grows where institutions prefer calm to courage. It grows where leaders hide behind abstractions. The serpent does not require a multitude of worshipers. It requires only enough silence to keep the lantern glowing above its head.

The Jewish people know this light. We know how dangerous it can be when the glow of civilization grows detached from the substance of civilization itself. We know what happens when the world begins to aestheticize our humiliation—when our grief becomes a debate and our fear becomes an inconvenience, and when our living are told that their trembling must be more elegantly expressed if it is to be taken seriously.

We know this rhythm because we have heard it in ancient courts and modern capitals, in refined salons and crowded streets, in every age that believed itself too advanced to descend into old barbarisms even as it was already descending.

But let no one dare say that antisemitism is only a Jewish concern. It is not merely a wound inflicted upon one people. It is a revelation of rot within the soul of a civilization.

When a society grows comfortable with hatred of Jews, it is confessing that memory has thinned, that truth has become negotiable, and that virtue has become theater, costume, choreography, an arrangement of light with no altar of conviction beneath it. A nation that cannot protect its Jews is not merely failing a minority. It is announcing that its own moral architecture is cracking.

What is required now is not another perfumed statement emptied of force before the ink is dry. It is not another expression of concern designed to offend no one and change nothing. It is not another symposium in which the hatred is so delicately dissected that its venom is lost on the page while remaining alive in the bloodstream of the age. What is required now is moral thunder.

Universities must protect Jewish students with seriousness, not ceremony. Public officials must enforce the law with spine, not hesitation. Cultural gatekeepers must stop laundering anti-Jewish obsession through beautiful words and selective outrage. And ordinary men and women must recover the ancient strength to say a plain thing plainly—that the Jew is not the world’s acceptable target, not the exceptional victim whose suffering may be endlessly explained away, and not the ancient people upon whom every rage of the age may be cast.

As for us, we must not whisper. We must not bend. We must not barter truth for acceptance or mute our alarm to make the age feel kinder than it is. We are the heirs of memory carved through fire. We are the children of a people who learned, at a price written in tears and ash, that evil grows bolder wherever good men grow timid. We must therefore lift the lantern higher, not so that the serpent may bask in its borrowed glow, but so that every scale may be seen for what it is.

Let this generation never claim it did not know. Let it never say the signs were too faint, the danger too subtle to name. The serpent is here, and the lantern is burning. The question is whether we still possess the courage to tell the difference between light that reveals and light that merely flatters the dark.