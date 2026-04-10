More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion   Column

Ecuador departs and Chile arrives at the UN’s Palestinian Rights Committee

Throughout more than 50 years of existence, the agency has embodied the spirit and the letter of Resolution 3379 that defamed Zionism, even though the General Assembly rescinded it in 1991.

Apr. 10, 2026
Ben Cohen

Ecuador departs and Chile arrives at the UN’s Palestinian Rights Committee

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Flag of Chile. Credit: David_Peterson/Pixabay.
Flag of Chile. Credit: David_Peterson/Pixabay.
Ben Cohen
Ben Cohen Ben Cohen
Ben Cohen is a senior analyst with the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies (FDD) and director of FDD’s rapid response outreach, specializing in global antisemitism, anti-Zionism and Middle East/European Union relations. A London-born journalist with 30 years of experience, he previously worked for BBC World and has contributed to Commentary, The Wall Street Journal, Tablet and Congressional Quarterly. He was a senior correspondent at The Algemeiner for more than a decade and is a weekly columnist for JNS. Cohen has reported from conflict zones worldwide and held leadership roles at the Anti-Defamation League and the American Jewish Committee. His books include Some of My Best Friends: A Journey Through 21st Century Antisemitism.
( Apr. 10, 2026 / JNS )

Lame-duck administrations can still inflict damage.

Media outlets in Chile recently revealed that three days after the election of conservative Republican Party leader José Antonio Kast as the country’s new president, the outgoing far-left administration of Gabriel Boric delivered a sneaky, underhanded jab at the victorious candidate’s pro-Israel policies.

As cars in the capital, Santiago, were still honking their horns in celebration of Kast’s victory on the ballot in December, Paula Narváez, appointed by Boric as the Chilean ambassador to the United Nations, formally requested that Chile be admitted to the membership of a U.N. committee that is dedicated to the demonization of Israel.

The unwieldly named “Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People” (CEIRPP) was created by the U.N. General Assembly on Nov. 10, 1975. That same day, the General Assembly passed arguably the most notorious resolution in its history, Resolution 3379, determining Zionism, the national liberation movement of the Jewish people, to be a form of “racism and racial discrimination.”

Throughout more than 50 years of existence, the CEIRPP has faithfully embodied both the spirit and the letter of the resolution that defamed Zionism, despite the fact that the General Assembly rescinded it in 1991. Among its many activities, the committee organizes the annual Nov. 29 International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, where past speakers have compared Israel to Nazi Germany and raised the slogan “from the river to the sea,” effectively calling for the elimination of Israel, a sovereign U.N. member state.

Francesca Albanese, the world body’s “special rapporteur” for Palestinian rights, who has been sanctioned by the United States for pushing false war-crimes charges against American and Israeli citizens, appears frequently at the committee’s events. At one of its sessions last October, she excoriated Israel as an “apartheid” state carrying out a “genocide” in Gaza, lamenting that Arab states were “on their knees” as the world witnessed “the realization of Greater Israel on our watch.”

For Boric, whose term as Chilean president ended on March 11, the CEIRPP is a perfect fit, given his denunciation of Israel as a “genocidal and murderous state,” and his enthusiastic backing for South Africa’s allegations of “genocide” against Israel at the International Court of Justice. Boric’s personal hatred of Israel has been incubated over many years: Back in 2019, when the Jewish community in Chile sent him a jar of honey to mark the holiday of Rosh Hashanah, he responded curtly, telling his well-wishers he would rather they focused their efforts on demanding that Israel “return illegally occupied Palestinian territory.”

Kast is altogether different. During Boric’s tenure, he targeted the left-wing government on more than one occasion over its attitude to Israel and its alleged antisemitism. “Boric, once again, evidences his antisemitism by leaving Israel out of FIDAE (Santiago’s international air show), in an irresponsible and markedly ideological decision,” he stated in 2024. Hours after the Hamas-led massacre in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, Kast declared that the slaughter “deserves our complete and unequivocal condemnation. No cause justifies these brutal crimes.”

For his part, Boric had already withdrawn the Chilean ambassador from Israel and denounced Israel’s subsequent war on Hamas in the days that followed the massacre.

The CEIRPP was more than happy to welcome Chile into its fold, a move that technically still requires approval from the General Assembly. But the committee has also been stung by the departure of a different Latin American state from its ranks. On Feb. 2, Ecuador—one year after the re-election of the resolutely pro-American and pro-Israel Daniel Noboa as president—formally announced its withdrawal from the committee. By ensuring Chile’s admission to the committee in the twilight of his presidency, replacing Ecuador, Boric is seeking to further undermine Chile’s relations with Israel as Kast takes over the presidency.

Kast can follow Noboa’s example by issuing instructions to the U.N. ambassador that he must now appoint to exit the CEIRPP and declare Chile’s membership null and void. What might complicate his path domestically, however, is the likely political pressure from Chile’s wealthy and disproportionately powerful Palestinian lobby, rooted in the Chilean-Palestinian community of 300,000, the largest outside the Middle East. Kast will need to resist their intense lobbying by reminding Chileans of Palestinian origin that his first loyalty, as theirs should be, is to the interests of the country of which they are citizens—a nation of more than 20 million people that annually conducts nearly $300 million of trade with Israel.

For Chile to depart almost as quickly as it arrived would go down as a major embarrassment to the CEIRPP, as well as to the United Nations, which finances its endless stream of anti-Zionist propaganda from its general budget despite claiming to support an equitable political solution for Palestinians and Israelis alike.

That, in turn, could trigger the departure of other members of the committee—eight of whom, including Ecuador, are prime candidates for resignation due to their bilateral ties with Israel, as identified in a recent Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) study that I co-authored.

Ultimately, the goal must be to dismantle the committee entirely. It serves no purpose other than to defame Israel from within a U.N. system that has institutionalized discrimination against the Jewish state. Hungary, Romania and Ukraine all realized that by resigning from the committee several years ago. Ecuador has now followed suit.

As a friend of Israel, Kast should ensure that Chile is next.

Latin America Anti-Israel Bias
EXPLORE JNS
DNC Democratic National Committee
U.S. News
Democratic Party shelves three resolutions targeting Israel, AIPAC
The party passed a separate resolution condemning all dark money in Democratic primaries rather than singling out AIPAC.
Apr. 10, 2026
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu receives an update on an Iranian missile attack on Arad, March 21, 2026. Photo by Avi Ohayon/GPO.
Israel News
Jerusalem to hold direct talks with Lebanon aimed at disarming Hezbollah
Israeli and U.S. officials have said the ceasefire with Iran does not apply to IDF operations against Hezbollah in the Land of the Cedars.
Apr. 10, 2026
JNS Staff
Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif (C) arrives at the Parliament House in Islamabad on June 10, 2025, before the presentation of the country's federal budget. (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP) (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)
World News
Jerusalem slams Pakistani defense minister, who calls Israel ‘evil’ and ‘cancerous’
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the “call for Israel’s annihilation is outrageous.”
Apr. 10, 2026
JNS Staff
Gavel, Legal, Law, Court
U.S. News
Pakistani man pleads guilty to planning terror attack on Brooklyn Jewish center
Muhammad Khan “declared that New York City was the ‘perfect’ venue for his attack because of its large Jewish population and boasted that his plot could be the largest attack on U.S. soil since 9/11,” the Justice Department said.
Apr. 10, 2026
Trump
U.S. News
Trump: Tehran doing ‘poor job’ at allowing oil to pass through Strait of Hormuz
Freedom of navigation through the strategic waterway is a key part of the U.S.-Iran ceasefire deal.
Apr. 9, 2026
Amelie Botbol
Slain Israel Defense Forces Staff-Sgt. Touvel Yosef Lifshiz, 20, from the northern city of Beit She'an. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IDF soldier KIA in Southern Lebanon, bringing total war toll to 937
Five other soldiers were injured in the incident that killed Staff-Sgt. Touvel Yosef Lifshiz, 20, from Beit She’an.
Apr. 9, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel, America, Flags, Relationship
JNS TV / The Quad
Are Americans shifting back toward support for Israel?
Apr. 9, 2026
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
The West’s fifth column
Melanie Phillips
Mitchell Bard
Column
Israel’s Lebanon quagmire
Mitchell Bard