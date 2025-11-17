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News   Israel News

‘Miss Israel’ swamped with death threats following viral ‘Miss Universe’ video

Following accusations that she glared at “Miss Palestine” during the Thailand “Miss Universe” pageant, Melanie Shiraz is facing violent threats and heightened security measures.

Nov. 17, 2025
Adi Nirman
JNF Conference Miss Israel
“Miss Israel,” Melanie Shiraz, at the Jewish National Fund-USA Global Conference for Israel at the Diplomat Hotel in Hollywood, Fla., from Oct. 23-26, 2025. Photo by Carin M. Smilk.

“Miss Israel” Melanie Shiraz has been flooded with death threats following viral accusations that she directed a hostile glance toward “Miss Palestine” Nadeen Ayoub during last week’s “Miss Universe” event in Thailand, according to The New York Post.

The wave of “unleashed hate” comprises “not only death threats, but sexual assault threats,” Shiraz, a former campus advocate at the University of California, Berkeley, told The New York Post on Friday.

Throughout the past week, the Jewish contestant has confronted aggressive demonstrators while receiving hateful messages, including “Hitler should have finished the job.”

“It’s very isolating. I experience a level of hatred, in magnitude and depth, that no one will experience,” stated Shiraz. “Having extra security is not a normal experience.”

The clips, which were shared on Ayoub’s social-media account, include deceptive editing, Shiraz maintains, stating that the material was “sensationalizing, intentionally misleading, edited or incomplete content"—forcing her to arrange additional security for the November 21 competition.

Alternative video perspectives show Miss Israel positioning herself significantly behind “Miss Palestine,” making it physically impossible for her to direct a lateral glance at her. She explained that she had observed a photographer focusing on both women during the pre-pageant ceremony. “I realized that he was just angling towards her—and therefore me, because I was right behind her,” said Shiraz.

The questionable clips appeared on Ayoub’s social media,
with celebrities including U.S. model Bella Hadid amplifying
the video by reposting it. The “clipped” images were weaponized with “the aim to make me look bad and create a narrative of jealousy,”
Shiraz told the Post.

Former Israeli government spokesman Eylon Levy told the Post: “The
footage is not real, it’s doctored,” noting the contestants “aren’t even standing next to each other.” The material was “stitched together to make Israel look bad” and manufactured “fake outrage,” Levy argued. “Millions of people lapped it up because they wanted it to be true.”

Shiraz continues to maintain her resolve despite the harassment. “That’s why I’m doing the—it’s the reality of being a Jewish person on this planet today. It’s unjust,” she said.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Adi Nirman
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