More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Nasrallah mocks Israeli defense minister over his role during Lebanon pullout

In a special interview marking 20 years since Israel’s withdrawal from Lebanon, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah takes aim at Israeli Defense Minister and former IDF head Benny Gantz.

May. 27, 2020
Hassan Nasrallah
Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah during a discussion with officials from Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s office, Sept. 23, 2019. Source: Wikimedia Commons.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz is “vastly experienced in the disappointments of south Lebanon,” Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said on Tuesday.

Speaking to Hezbollah’s Nur radio station in an interview marking 20 years since the Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon, Nasrallah said that “the term ‘Israel is weaker than cobwebs’ was coined back then, with the Israeli military’s downfall.”

Gantz, a former Israel Defense Forces chief of staff, commanded the military’s Lebanon Liaison Unit until Israel withdrew from the Lebanese security zone in May 2000.

Speaking about the 2006 Lebanon War, Nasrallah, whose organization is Iran’s largest proxy in the Middle East, said, “The fighting spirit with which we defeated Israel still exists and our faith in our fighters is steadfast.”

Furthermore, he said, Hezbollah was much more capable today than it was in 2006.

“Today, we have capabilities we did not have in 2006, in terms of mind wars and war-planning. Israel knows it cannot underestimate the deterrence we have created. They know that no strike on Lebanon will go unanswered,” he said.

Fueling conspiracy theories, as he routinely does, Nasrallah claimed that Hezbollah’s “success” in 2000 “prevented Lebanon from plunging into the civil war that Israel planned to ignite.”

Touching on the civil war in Syria, which Hezbollah has been heavily involved in as part of Iran’s efforts to prop up Syrian President Bashar Assad’s regime, Nasrallah claimed that Israel had supported opposition groups in the country.

“There are opposition groups that received support from Israel. It wanted the Assad regime to fall and for Hezbollah forces to return to Lebanon,” he said.

He also commented on Israel’s “Operation Northern Shield” in the winter of 2019, during which the Israeli military destroyed an extensive grid of tunnels under the Lebanon-Israel border, saying that “all Israel cared about was informing Lebanon that the tunnels were discovered.”

Israel filed a grievance with the United Nations Security Council over the tunnel network, as well as over the U.N.’s peacekeeping force in Lebanon, UNIFIL.

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon said at the time that information Israel provided to UNIFIL had been passed on to the Lebanese Army, which then passed it to Hezbollah.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

Hezbollah
EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin