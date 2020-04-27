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Netanyahu: ‘A century after San Remo, the promise of Zionism is being realized’

In a video address marking the 100th anniversary of the San Remo Conference, Israel’s premier says that “in a couple of months,” U.S. President Donald Trump will honor his pledge to recognize Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valley.

Apr. 27, 2020
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu participates in a tree-planting ceremony for the Jewish holiday of Tu B'Shevat in Mevo'ot Yericho in the Jordan Valley, Feb. 10, 2020. Photo by Flash90.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu participates in a tree-planting ceremony for the Jewish holiday of Tu B’Shevat in Mevo’ot Yericho in the Jordan Valley, Feb. 10, 2020. Photo by Flash90.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video address on Sunday that “the promise of Zionism” would be realized in just a few months, when Israel extends its sovereignty to the Jordan Valley and parts of Judea and Samaria under the aegis of the U.S. “Peace to Prosperity” plan.

In a video message to the European Coalition for Israel—an evangelical Christian group—marking the 100th anniversary of the San Remo Resolution, in which the world powers recognized the national rights of the Jewish people in the Land of Israel, Netanyahu said that soon Israel and its supporters would be celebrating “another historic moment in the history of Zionism.”

“[U.S.] President [Donald] Trump pledged to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Jewish communities there [Judea and Samaria] and in the Jordan Valley. A couple of months from now, I am confident that that pledge will be honored, that we will be able to celebrate another historic moment in the history of Zionism. A century after [the] San Remo [Resolution], the promise of Zionism is being realized, because we never stop fighting for our rights,” said the prime minister.

He thanked the conference participants, saying, “Your efforts are part of that fight. Thank you for celebrating this historic occasion and securing the Jewish future.”

Under the Trump plan, the political component of which was published in January, Israel can extend its sovereignty to almost all Jewish settlements in Judea and Samaria, as well as to the Jordan Valley. Then, after four years, a Palestinian state would be established if the Palestinian leadership had met a set of conditions, chief among them renouncing terrorism and ensuring rule of law.

According to the coalition agreement reached last week between Netanyahu’s Likud Party, and Benny Gantz’s Blue and White Party, annexation can be brought to the Knesset for a vote on July 1.

This is an edited version of an article that first appeared in Israel Hayom.

Middle East Judea and Samaria Israeli Foreign Policy
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