Netanyahu congratulates Erdoğan on election win

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on his electoral victory in the country’s runoff elections the day before.

During the telephone conversation, the two leaders “agreed to continue strengthening bilateral relations and to bring them to new heights,” according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

Erdoğan also “reiterated his thanks for the Israeli search and rescue aid following the recent earthquake,” the statement said.

The Israeli leader told Erdoğan “that he is committed to expanding the State of Israel’s circle of peace and to strengthening relations between Israel and Turkey,” it added.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog congratulated Erdoğan on Sunday.