Netanyahu congratulates Erdoğan on election win
The Turkish premier reiterated his gratitude for Israel’s aid following the earthquake that devastated Turkey in February.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on his electoral victory in the country’s runoff elections the day before.
During the telephone conversation, the two leaders “agreed to continue strengthening bilateral relations and to bring them to new heights,” according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.
Erdoğan also “reiterated his thanks for the Israeli search and rescue aid following the recent earthquake,” the statement said.
The Israeli leader told Erdoğan “that he is committed to expanding the State of Israel’s circle of peace and to strengthening relations between Israel and Turkey,” it added.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog congratulated Erdoğan on Sunday.
President Isaac Herzog of Israel called President @RTErdogan to congratulate him on his election success.— Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye (@trpresidency) May 29, 2023
Congratulating President Erdoğan on his reelection, President Herzog expressed his wish for the election results to be auspicious for the Turkish people.