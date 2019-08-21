More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Netanyahu: Israel is preparing for a ‘forceful strike’ against Hamas

The Israeli prime minister tells reporters in Ukraine that he is preparing “a massive campaign” against the terrorist organization, and says Iran is “not immune” from Israeli action “wherever necessary.”

Aug. 21, 2019
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at a conference at the Davidson Center in Jerusalem's Old City on June 27, 2019. Photo by Aharon Krohn/Flash90.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at a conference at the Davidson Center in Jerusalem’s Old City on June 27, 2019. Photo by Aharon Krohn/Flash90.

Israel is readying plans for a “forceful military strike against Hamas,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday.

Speaking with reporters while visiting Ukraine, he was asked whether his government could properly deal with the threat posed by the Hamas terrorist organization ruling the Gaza Strip, just days after another escalation.

“I am preparing a massive campaign; it will be different than anything we have seen before,” he said. “I cannot elaborate on the preparations, but we are properly positioned for such a scenario.”

Netanyahu dismissed claims made by Blue and White Party leader Benny Gantz that Israeli deterrence had been weakened.

“That is just nonsense,” said the prime minister, “and, in fact, Hamas has issued religious rulings to make sure its people refrain from attacking Israel.”

Netanyahu went on to say that Gantz had never offered any alternatives to the current policy, even when he served as the Israel Defense Forces’ chief of staff. He declined to say whether Israel would try to topple the Hamas regime if the two sides fought another war.

Asked about Iran, Netanyahu reiterated his position that the Islamic republic had “no immunity.” He warned that if needed, “we will act against them wherever necessary; I am not ruling out any place.”

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

Iran Hamas Gaza Strip Benjamin Netanyahu
EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin