More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Netanyahu wishes Iranians freedom on Persian new year

“I take this opportunity to wish you a happy Nowruz ... A new beginning of hope to all of you, my dear friends,” said the Israeli premier.

Mar. 17, 2026
JNS Staff

Netanyahu wishes Iranians freedom on Persian new year

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wishes Iranians a happy Nowruz, March 16, 2026. Credit: Facebook/MFA.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wishes Iranians a happy Nowruz, March 16, 2026. Credit: Facebook/MFA.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday wished the “brave people of Iran” a Happy Nowruz, the Persian new year, which falls on the March equinox, the first day of Spring.

“To the brave people of Iran, I wish you, as I do every year, a happy holiday season, beginning with the Festival of Lights. It signifies the age old belief of the Iranian people that light will triumph over darkness, that good will triumph over evil,” Netanyahu said, referring to the Festival of Fire, which falls on the Wednesday before the Persian new year.

“This year this holiday has special meaning. Celebrate it with your friends, your family, your loved ones. I take this opportunity to wish you a happy Nowruz: a year of freedom. A new beginning of hope to all of you, my dear friends,” he said.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog also sent greetings to the Iranian people on the Festival of Fire (Charshanbeh Suri). “May this Festival of Fire, which is a unique, ancient tradition of your people bring with it best wishes, warmth and happiness and change that you so well deserve.

“I hope that this Charshanbeh Suri will bring with it a real change, change in the region, change in Iran, change for the future of our children.”

The messages from the Israeli leaders came amid breaking news that the Israel Defense Forces, in overnight attacks on Tehran, had successfully eliminated Ali Larijani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, who served as the No. 2 to slain Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and was a former chief of staff of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Also killed was Gholamreza Soleimani, who operated as commander of the Basij unit for the past six years.

The Basij serves as the Islamic regime’s “the primary instrument of repression,” the IDF said on Tuesday.

“During internal protests in Iran, particularly in recent periods as demonstrations intensified, Basij forces under Soleimani’s command led the main repression operations, employing severe violence, widespread arrests, and the use of force against civilian demonstrators,” the IDF said.

An estimated 10,000-35,000 demonstrators were killed during widespread protests against the regime beginning in December 2025.

JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) is the fastest-growing news agency covering Israel and the Jewish world. We provide news briefs features opinions and analysis to 100 print newspapers and digital publications on a daily basis.
EXPLORE JNS
Iranian security official Mohsen Fathi Zadeh, who received a call from the Mossad. Credit: Courtesy.
Israel News
Mossad is calling senior Iranian commanders and pressuring them to stand aside
Hundreds of phone calls are being made by Israel’s foreign intelligence agency, along with targeted assassinations of top regime leaders.
Mar. 22, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
The Arab Israeli city of Umm al-Fahm. Source: Wikimedia Commons.
Israel News
Israeli forces thwart terrorist cell in Umm al-Fahm, arrest four
Police say the cell conducted live-fire exercises as part of training for attacks.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Netanyahu, Mladenov
Israel News
Gaza high rep says mediators agreed to ‘framework’ for rebuilding Gaza
“It requires one clear choice: full decommissioning by Hamas and every armed group, with no exceptions and no carve-outs,” said Nickolay Mladenov stated.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar gives a press statement at the site of the Iranian missile strike in Arad, March 22, 2026. Photo by Shlomi Amsalem/GPO.
Israel News
War crimes: Sa’ar says targeting civilians is ‘mad Iranian regime’s strategy’
“All the casualties from Iranian attacks, without an exception, are civilians,” Israel’s foreign minister adds.
Mar. 22, 2026
David Isaac
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits the site of an Iranian missile strike in Arad on March 22, 2026. Photo by Avi Ohayon/GPO.
Israel News
Netanyahu: Iran a threat to entire world
At the site of a missile impact in southern Israel, the premier accused Tehran of targeting civilians and holy sites, and urged global action to stop Iranian aggression.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
https://newsmedia.tasnimnews.ir/Tasnim/Uploaded/Image/1402/02/26/1402022609510427827584284.jpg
World News
Iran strikes near Baghdad, threatens escalation
Regime media reports drone attack near airport as Tehran hints at widening campaign across Gulf.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Israel’s new preemptive strategy against Iran and Hezbollah
Mar. 22, 2026
Ruthie Blum
THE COLUMN
Ben Cohen
Column
Death of a Holocaust denier
Ben Cohen
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips