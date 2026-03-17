Netanyahu wishes Iranians freedom on Persian new year

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday wished the “brave people of Iran” a Happy Nowruz, the Persian new year, which falls on the March equinox, the first day of Spring.

“To the brave people of Iran, I wish you, as I do every year, a happy holiday season, beginning with the Festival of Lights. It signifies the age old belief of the Iranian people that light will triumph over darkness, that good will triumph over evil,” Netanyahu said, referring to the Festival of Fire, which falls on the Wednesday before the Persian new year.

“This year this holiday has special meaning. Celebrate it with your friends, your family, your loved ones. I take this opportunity to wish you a happy Nowruz: a year of freedom. A new beginning of hope to all of you, my dear friends,” he said.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog also sent greetings to the Iranian people on the Festival of Fire (Charshanbeh Suri). “May this Festival of Fire, which is a unique, ancient tradition of your people bring with it best wishes, warmth and happiness and change that you so well deserve.

“I hope that this Charshanbeh Suri will bring with it a real change, change in the region, change in Iran, change for the future of our children.”

تبریکات گرم از اسرائیل به مردم ایران به مناسبت جشن آتش، چهارشنبه سوری.



Warm wishes from Israel to the people of Iran on the Festival of Fire, Charshanbeh Suri. pic.twitter.com/VBWiPibK9C — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) March 17, 2026

The messages from the Israeli leaders came amid breaking news that the Israel Defense Forces, in overnight attacks on Tehran, had successfully eliminated Ali Larijani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, who served as the No. 2 to slain Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and was a former chief of staff of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Also killed was Gholamreza Soleimani, who operated as commander of the Basij unit for the past six years.

The Basij serves as the Islamic regime’s “the primary instrument of repression,” the IDF said on Tuesday.

“During internal protests in Iran, particularly in recent periods as demonstrations intensified, Basij forces under Soleimani’s command led the main repression operations, employing severe violence, widespread arrests, and the use of force against civilian demonstrators,” the IDF said.

An estimated 10,000-35,000 demonstrators were killed during widespread protests against the regime beginning in December 2025.