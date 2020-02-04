More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

PA announces partial ban on Israeli agricultural imports

It banned the import of vegetables, fruits, soft drinks and water from Israel into the Palestinian territories.

Feb. 4, 2020
Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas delivers a speech on the new Middle East peace plan at P.A. headquarters in Ramallah, Jan. 28, 2020. Photo by Flash90.
Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas delivers a speech on the new Middle East peace plan at P.A. headquarters in Ramallah, Jan. 28, 2020. Photo by Flash90.

In a sign of growing tensions with Israel over the newly revealed U.S. Mideast peace plan, the Palestinian Authority on Monday banned the import of vegetables, fruits, soft drinks and water from Israel into the Palestinian territories.

The move was seemingly a response to an order issued by Israel’s Defense Ministry on Friday halting agricultural imports from the West Bank, which in turn came in response to a Palestinian boycott against Israeli cattle breeders.

Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett instructed Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories IDF Maj. Gen. Kamil Abu Rokon to halt agricultural imports after months during which the defense establishment tried to resolve the issue through negotiations.

The Palestinian boycott of Israeli cattle breeders has inflicted significant damage on the industry.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

Middle East Judea and Samaria Israeli Foreign Policy
EXPLORE JNS
Police car lights
U.S. News
Woman arrested on warrant in alleged assault of Jewish counterprotester at University of Washington
Christina Valera Devitt is accused of grabbing an Israeli flag from a former IDF soldier during a 2025 rally confrontation outside the university’s stadium.
Mar. 20, 2026
US Treasury Department
U.S. News
US sanctions Iran-backed Hezbollah funding streams
“Iran is the head of the snake when it comes to global terrorism,” stated Scott Bessent, the U.S. treasury secretary.
Mar. 20, 2026
Harvard
U.S. News
Federal suit alleges Harvard turned ‘blind eye,’ violated civil rights of Jews, Israelis
“Harvard’s efforts demonstrate the very opposite of deliberate indifference,” the university said, in response to the U.S. Justice Department lawsuit.
Mar. 20, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Wall Street, New York City
U.S. News
Moody’s downgrade of NYC ‘just a warning’ city comptroller says
A small business owner in the Big Apple told JNS that she is being hurt by tariffs more than by the credit rating.
Mar. 20, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
School Classroom
U.S. News
Grad student unions give ‘lopsided critical attention to Israel’ over Iran, Russia
Jay Greene, author of a new report on the subject, told JNS that the unions communicate in an “overwrought and extreme” way about Israel.
Mar. 20, 2026
Aaron Bandler
United Nations Headquarters Building
World News
UN uses ‘every excuse in the book’ to obstruct probes, inspector general overseeing foreign assistance says
“Why are we to trust the U.N.’s own vetting procedures?” Adam Kaplan, of USAID, asked a congressional committee.
Mar. 20, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Mitchell Bard
Column
The moment Trump should have confronted antisemitism
Mitchell Bard