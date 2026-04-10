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Trump: Tehran doing ‘poor job’ at allowing oil to pass through Strait of Hormuz

Freedom of navigation through the strategic waterway is a key part of the U.S.-Iran ceasefire deal.

Apr. 9, 2026
JNS Staff

Trump: Tehran doing ‘poor job’ at allowing oil to pass through Strait of Hormuz

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Trump
U.S. President Donald Trump signs an executive order creating an anti-fraud task force to be led by U.S. Vice President JD Vance, March 16, 2026. Credit: Molly Riley/White House.
( Apr. 9, 2026 / JNS )

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday denounced Iran for its “very poor job” in allowing freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a key condition of the two-week ceasefire agreed by Washington and Tehran that paused 40 days of war in the Middle East.

“Iran is doing a very poor job, dishonorable some would say, of allowing Oil to go through the Strait of Hormuz. That is not the agreement we have!” Trump posted to Truth Social.

Trump said earlier on Thursday that American military forces, ships and aircraft will remain deployed “in, and around, Iran” until a “real agreement” is fully implemented.

The U.S. military is “loading up and resting,” and its next action will be “bigger, better and stronger than anyone has ever seen before” if the deal is not complied with, Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He added that the agreement prohibits Iranian nuclear weapons and ensures the Strait of Hormuz “will be open and safe.”

Trump announced on Tuesday evening that he agreed to a “double-sided ceasefire” with the regime in Tehran after talking to the Pakistani prime minister and military chief, who “requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran.”

If the Iranian regime agrees to the “complete, immediate and safe opening of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks,” Trump stated.

The deal came after Trump warned on Tuesday that if Iran did not meet his 8 p.m. EST deadline to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, “a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again.”

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