WATCH: Golani Brigade advances into Southern Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces’s Golani Infantry Brigade has dismantled more than 300 terrorist infrastructure sites in Southern Lebanon belonging to the Iranian-backed Hezbollah organization, the military said on Monday.

These sites included weapons storage facilities, booby-trapped structures and enemy positions, the IDF said.

In addition, the troops struck and eliminated dozens of terrorists and located more than 10 tunnel shafts, along with hundreds of weapons, the army added.

“The IDF will continue to operate with determination against the Hezbollah terrorist organization and will not allow harm to come to the residents of Israel,” the military stressed.