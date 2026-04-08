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News   Israel News

WATCH: Golani Brigade advances into Southern Lebanon

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit released footage of Israeli troops demolishing terror sites from the air and on the ground.

Apr. 8, 2026
JNS Staff

WATCH: Golani Brigade advances into Southern Lebanon

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IDF troops
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The IDF’s Golani Brigade operating on the ground in Southern Lebanon against the Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorist organization, April 2026. Credit: IDF.
IDF troops
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The IDF’s Golani Brigade operating on the ground in Southern Lebanon against the Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorist organization, April 2026. Credit: IDF.
IDF troops
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The IDF’s Golani Brigade operating on the ground in Southern Lebanon against the Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorist organization, April 2026. Credit: IDF.
IDF troops
4 of 5
The IDF’s Golani Brigade operating on the ground in Southern Lebanon against the Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorist organization, April 2026. Credit: IDF.
IDF troops
5 of 5
The IDF’s Golani Brigade operating on the ground in Southern Lebanon against the Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorist organization, April 2026. Credit: IDF.
IDF troops
IDF troops
IDF troops
IDF troops
IDF troops
The IDF’s Golani Brigade operating on the ground in Southern Lebanon against the Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorist organization, April 2026. Credit: IDF.
The IDF’s Golani Brigade operating on the ground in Southern Lebanon against the Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorist organization, April 2026. Credit: IDF.
The IDF’s Golani Brigade operating on the ground in Southern Lebanon against the Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorist organization, April 2026. Credit: IDF.
The IDF’s Golani Brigade operating on the ground in Southern Lebanon against the Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorist organization, April 2026. Credit: IDF.
The IDF’s Golani Brigade operating on the ground in Southern Lebanon against the Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorist organization, April 2026. Credit: IDF.
( Apr. 8, 2026 / JNS )

The Israel Defense Forces’s Golani Infantry Brigade has dismantled more than 300 terrorist infrastructure sites in Southern Lebanon belonging to the Iranian-backed Hezbollah organization, the military said on Monday.

These sites included weapons storage facilities, booby-trapped structures and enemy positions, the IDF said.

In addition, the troops struck and eliminated dozens of terrorists and located more than 10 tunnel shafts, along with hundreds of weapons, the army added.

“The IDF will continue to operate with determination against the Hezbollah terrorist organization and will not allow harm to come to the residents of Israel,” the military stressed.

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