Trump: Hezbollah in Lebanon not part of ceasefire deal with Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Hezbollah in Lebanon was not included in the ceasefire agreement with Iran, PBS News Hour’ correspondent Liz Landers reported.

In a post on X, Landers recounted a phone conversation with the president following the Pentagon briefing, during which Trump confirmed that the Israel Defense Forces’ ongoing airstrikes against the Iranian-backed proxy does not violate the truce terms with Tehran.

“It’s part of the deal [that Hezbollah is not included]—everyone knows that. That’s a separate skirmish. Okay? You gotta talk faster,” she quoted the president as saying.

According to Landers, when asked if he regretted his April 7 Truth Social post, in which he threatened to wipe out “a whole civilization” if Iran did not accept Washington’s terms, Trump hung up on her.

A few minutes after the Pentagon briefing wrapped I spoke with President Trump briefly to ask about the latest with Iran: pic.twitter.com/tW0nYD1Vcs — Liz Landers (@ElizLanders) April 8, 2026

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was also cited as saying that Lebanon was not part of the truce agreement, according to Axios correspondent Barak Ravid.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt tells me Lebanon is not part of the ceasefire agreement with Iran — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) April 8, 2026

Earlier in the day, the Israeli Air Force launched its largest coordinated strikes against Hezbollah terror targets in Lebanon since the start of “Operation Roaring Lion,” hitting about 100 sites across multiple areas simultaneously within 10 minutes.

The large-scale wave of attacks targeted Hezbollah headquarters, military infrastructure and command-and-control centers in Beirut, the Beqaa Valley and Southern Lebanon, according to the Israeli army.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a recorded video that hundreds of terrorists were hit in the IAF surprise attack.

In response, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-affiliated Fars News Agency reported that the “passage of oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz has been halted following Israel’s attacks on Lebanon.”

