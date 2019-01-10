Palestinian Authority rebuilds homes of murderers under orders of its chief officials

The Palestinian Authority is busy rebuilding the homes of murderers of Israelis. This gesture of appreciation for terrorists who have murdered has been authorized from the top of the leadership, by both head Mahmoud Abbas and Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah.

One house the P.A. pledged to rebuild is that of the Abu Hmeid family. Israel demolished it on Dec. 15 following the murder of Ronen Lyubarsky on May 24, 2018, by Islam Yusuf Abu Hmeid, whose four terrorist brothers were already serving multiple life sentences for murdering at least 10 Israelis. A sixth Abu Hmeid brother was also a terrorist and was killed by Israel.

The coordinator of “the national campaign to rebuild homes demolished by Israel” in the P.A., Mazen Al-Dunbuk, confirmed that the Abu Hmeid home will be rebuilt. He also announced that the homes of “the heroes of the Itamar operation” have been rebuilt already. The terrorists the P.A. sees as “heroes” murdered the young couple Na’ama and Eitam Henkin in front of their four children in 2015.

Israeli law permits destroying terrorists’ homes because it has proven to be a life-saving deterrence. There are documented cases in which parents notified the Israeli army that their sons were planning terror attacks. The parents did this because they did not want to lose their homes.

In addition to the Abu Hmeid home, Al-Dunbuk announced that the home of “martyr” Ashraf Na’alwa is being rebuilt as well. He murdered tow of his Israeli co-workers, Kim Levengrond-Yehezkel and Ziv Hajbi, three months ago in the Barkan Industrial Park in the West Bank.

Coordinator of the national campaign to rebuild homes demolished by Israel Mazen Al-Dunbuk: Yesterday [Dec. 16, 2018] we built four homes in the Nablus district for the heroes of the Itamar operation in Beit Furik (i.e., terror attack, 2 murdered), and now the families are living in their homes.

The headline of this campaign is the family of heroic Martyr Ashraf Na’alwa (i.e., terrorist, murdered 2) and the family of prisoner Nasser Abu Hmeid (i.e., terrorist, responsible for murder of 7). [Official P.A. TV, Reporters in the Field, Dec. 17, 2018]

The mother of the terrorist Abu Hmeid brothers, Um Nasser Abu Hmeid, is famous and admired by the Palestinian Authority for being the mother of six terrorists involved in murder of Israelis.

“[P.A.] Minister of Public Works and Housing Mufid Al-Hasayneh said that the ministry’s vehicles have begun to clear the ruins of the house of Nasser Abu Hmeid (i.e., terrorist, responsible for murder of 7) in the Al-Amari refugee camp, which was demolished by the occupation forces last month [December 2018], in preparation for rebuilding the demolished home. ... He said: ‘The ministry is heading a ministerial committee to rebuild the demolished house, according to [PA] President Mahmoud Abbas’ instructions and [PA] Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah’s instructions.’ ” [Official P.A. daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, Jan. 3, 2019]

Meeting with the “terror mom,” P.A. Minister Al-Hasayneh also expressed “the Palestinian people’s pride in her resolve,” and stated that “this woman is an example of the resolute Palestinian mother.”

Full report at PMW.