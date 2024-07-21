More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Pakistan labels Netanyahu a terrorist, institutes BDS framework

Islamabad accedes to demands of Islamist party to end sit-in of thousands blocking a key road.

Jul. 21, 2024
Miri Weissman
Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) party activists protest in Karachi to condemn Israel's attack on Hamas terrorists in Rafah, May 10, 2024. Photo by Asif Hassan/AFP via Getty Images.
Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) party activists protest in Karachi to condemn Israel’s attack on Hamas terrorists in Rafah, May 10, 2024. Photo by Asif Hassan/AFP via Getty Images.

Pakistan’s government has declared Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a “terrorist” and demanded he be brought to justice for supposed war crimes against Palestinians.

The move comes as part of a deal to end days-long protests by an Islamist political party near the capital Islamabad.

Rana Sanaullah, an adviser to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, made the statement on Friday while flanked by leaders of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) party and Information Minister Attaullah Tarar at a press conference in Islamabad.

“Netanyahu is a terrorist and a perpetrator of war crimes,” Sanaullah said, acceding to a key TLP demand. “We demand that he be put on trial. We wholeheartedly condemn this cruelty [Israel’s actions in Gaza], Israel, and all the powers that are involved in it.”

The declaration was part of an agreement to end a sit-in by thousands of TLP supporters who had blocked a key road connecting Islamabad to Rawalpindi since last Saturday. The protesters had rallied to condemn Israeli strikes in Gaza and demanded the government take action against Israel.

As part of the deal, the government also promised to boycott Israeli products and those of companies seen as supportive of Israel. Sanaullah announced the formation of a committee to research which products have links to Israel.

“We will not only boycott Israel, but all products related to it, and companies that are directly or indirectly involved in this cruelty or are helping those forces,” he said.

Additionally, the government pledged to send more than 1,000 tons of relief supplies to Palestinians by the end of the month. Pakistan has already sent nine humanitarian aid shipments to Gaza since October 2023.

The TLP has a history of pressuring the government through public demonstrations. In 2017, its supporters held a nearly three-week sit-in in the capital against an amendment to the oath for parliamentarians.

Pakistan does not have diplomatic or trade ties with Israel and supports the creation of a Palestinian state based on pre-1967 lines. The country’s foreign minister, Ishaq Dar, previously called the situation in Gaza a “genocide.”

A Flydubai flight carrying Israeli passengers recently made an emergency stop in Pakistan. A sick passenger left the plane, after which it continued on its way to Sri Lanka,

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

BDS Movement Asia Israeli Foreign Policy
Miri Weissman
EXPLORE JNS
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF troops
Israel News
IDF slays at least four Hezbollah terrorists in ground combat
Two divisions continue to dismantle the Iranian-backed group’s infrastructure in Southern Lebanon, as another division prepares to join the fight.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Damaged kintergarted in Rishon LeZion
Israel News
54 wounded by Iranian, Hezbollah attacks, including boy in serious condition
“This is a war crime, but it is not surprising because the Iranian regime is a terrorist regime,” Defense Minister Israel Katz says at a damaged kindergarten.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Natanz Nuclear Facility, Iran
U.S. News
IAEA: Iran’s Natanz nuclear-enrichment site attacked
The U.S. military has thus far struck over 8,000 targets across the Islamic Republic, including 130 enemy vessels, according to CENTCOM chief Adm. Brad Cooper.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin