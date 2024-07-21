Pakistan labels Netanyahu a terrorist, institutes BDS framework

Pakistan’s government has declared Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a “terrorist” and demanded he be brought to justice for supposed war crimes against Palestinians.

The move comes as part of a deal to end days-long protests by an Islamist political party near the capital Islamabad.

Rana Sanaullah, an adviser to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, made the statement on Friday while flanked by leaders of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) party and Information Minister Attaullah Tarar at a press conference in Islamabad.

“Netanyahu is a terrorist and a perpetrator of war crimes,” Sanaullah said, acceding to a key TLP demand. “We demand that he be put on trial. We wholeheartedly condemn this cruelty [Israel’s actions in Gaza], Israel, and all the powers that are involved in it.”

The declaration was part of an agreement to end a sit-in by thousands of TLP supporters who had blocked a key road connecting Islamabad to Rawalpindi since last Saturday. The protesters had rallied to condemn Israeli strikes in Gaza and demanded the government take action against Israel.

As part of the deal, the government also promised to boycott Israeli products and those of companies seen as supportive of Israel. Sanaullah announced the formation of a committee to research which products have links to Israel.

“We will not only boycott Israel, but all products related to it, and companies that are directly or indirectly involved in this cruelty or are helping those forces,” he said.

Additionally, the government pledged to send more than 1,000 tons of relief supplies to Palestinians by the end of the month. Pakistan has already sent nine humanitarian aid shipments to Gaza since October 2023.

Pakistan has announced the formation of a committee to identify companies to boycott for supporting the Israeli occupation in its deadly onslaught on Gaza.



"A committee has also been constituted to identify such companies and products in Pakistan that may be directly or… pic.twitter.com/LW7mxYc8Ga — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) July 21, 2024

The TLP has a history of pressuring the government through public demonstrations. In 2017, its supporters held a nearly three-week sit-in in the capital against an amendment to the oath for parliamentarians.

Pakistan does not have diplomatic or trade ties with Israel and supports the creation of a Palestinian state based on pre-1967 lines. The country’s foreign minister, Ishaq Dar, previously called the situation in Gaza a “genocide.”

A Flydubai flight carrying Israeli passengers recently made an emergency stop in Pakistan. A sick passenger left the plane, after which it continued on its way to Sri Lanka,

Originally published by Israel Hayom.