More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Palestinian indicted over deadly Beit She’an ramming, stabbing attack

Ahmad al-Rub went on a killing spree in northern Israel’s Gilboa region.

JNS Staff
Aviv Maor
Aviv Maor, 19, from Kibbutz Ein Harod, was murdered on Dec. 26, 2025, by a Palestinian terrorist from Qabatiya near Jenin. Credit: Courtesy.
(Jan. 29, 2026 / JNS)

Israel’s Northern District Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday indicted a Palestinian terrorist who murdered two Israelis and wounded two others in a series of attacks involving ramming and stabbing in the country’s Gilboa region, the Israel Police said in a statement.

Indictments were also filed against two of the terrorist’s siblings, who entered Israel illegally, and against the terrorist’s employer, an Israeli resident of Arraba in the Lower Galilee.

The charges were submitted to the Nazareth District Court.

Ahmad al-Rub, 37, from the city of Qabatiya near Jenin in northern Samaria, murdered Shimshon Mordechai, 68, and Aviv Maor, 19, in attacks carried out in and around the northern Israeli city of Beit She’an on Dec. 26.

According to the indictment, al-Rub left Arraba around 5:30 a.m. together with his employer and another Palestinian to perform renovation work at a private residence in Kibbutz Mesilot.

At a certain point, the terrorist stole his employer’s vehicle and went on a killing spree, armed with a knife and a screwdriver that he took from the construction site.

In Beit She’an, he ran over and killed Mordechai and wounded a 16-year-old boy in another ramming incident, the police’s statement read.

From Beit She’an, al-Rub headed toward Route 71, and at the Tel Yosef Junction he hit a stationary vehicle, next proceeding toward two young people who were at the location. Catching 18-year-old Maor, he stabbed her numerous times; her death was later pronounced by a medical team that arrived at the scene.

From there he drove to the city of Afula, where he spotted a 37-year-old pedestrian at a junction, veered off the road and rammed into the man, who was wounded and placed in moderate-to-serious condition. A nearby civilian reacted by opening fire at al-Rub, according to the police.

Judea and Samaria Defense and Security Terrorism
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Undercover Israel Border Police officers. Credit: Israel Police Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel News
Beersheva terror plot foiled, security forces say
Four Israelis from the Negev charged on suspicion of planning to attack the city’s central bus station, area police.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with the media aboard Air Force One shortly after departure from Mildenhall Air Force Base in the United Kingdom, en route to Washington, on July 8, 2026. Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images.
U.S. News
Trump: 1,000 missiles are locked and loaded and aimed at Iran
The president said that the U.S. military has the capacity to wage a full-year war against the Islamic Republic after it threatened to kill him.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Labour MP and challenger for leader of the Labour party, Andy Burnham, reacts as he leaves from Millbank studios in Westminster, central London, on July 2, 2026. Photo by Toby Shepheard/AFP via Getty Images.
Antisemitism
British Jewish group ‘concerned’ over Andy Burnham antisemitism remarks
The prime minister-in-waiting said the Labour Party must “do more to put pressure on the Israeli government.”
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli soldiers in Southern Lebanon, dismantling Hezbollah's terrorist infrastructure, June 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IAF kills Hezbollah terrorist near tunnel entrance in southeastern Lebanon
The Israeli military also eliminated a suspect traveling in a vehicle in a separate incident.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli soldiers and tanks from the IDF’s 252nd Division operate in the northern Gaza Strip as the unit completes its months-long mission and hands off to the 99th Division. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IDF slays two Hamas terrorists in northern Gaza
The operatives were a commander in the Islamist group’s weapons production headquarters and a company commander in the Nuseirat Battalion.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
AOC Bernie Sanders
U.S. News
Sanders compares Israel with Sudan and Russia
The Vermont senator noted that Israel was attacked on Oct. 7, but still said the Jewish state was committing war crimes like Russia and Sudan.
July 10, 2026
Think Twice
Buck Sexton: The same trick that fooled millions is happening again
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Buck Sexton, Ep. 229
July 9, 2026 12:00 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
The trillion-dollar campaign to conquer the West
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Rahm Emanuel and the persistent delusion of failed policies
Jonathan S. Tobin