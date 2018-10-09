Netanyahu vows to apprehend ‘heinous’ Barkan terrorist
“We grieve today for Kim Levengrond Yehezkel and Ziv Hajbi, may God avenge their blood. We will catch this heinous killer and we will settle the score. Israeli blood will not be spilled in vain,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says as the manhunt for the gunmen continues.
Israeli security forces will not rest until they arrest Ashraf Walid Suleiman Na’alwa, who murdered two Israelis at the Barkan Industrial Park in Samaria, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Monday.
A massive manhunt has been in place since Sunday for Na’alwa, who fled the scene.
Speaking during a synagogue dedication at the Ein Keshatot archaeological site in the Golan Heights, Netanyahu said, “We grieve today for Kim Levengrond Yehezkel and Ziv Hajbi, may God avenge their blood. We will catch this heinous killer, and we will settle the score. Israeli blood will not be spilled in vain.”
Turning his attention to the tensions on the Israel-Syria border, he noted, “Today, we see what is happening over the border—Iran’s attempts to establish a military presence there and the aggression of terrorist fanatics. We will continue to stand strong and determined against all of these.
“Israeli presence on the Golan Heights is a guarantee for stability in the surrounding area,” he continued. “Israeli presence on the Golan Heights is a solid reality based on ancient rights. Israeli presence on the Golan Heights is a fact that the international community must recognize.
“The Golan Heights will always remain under Israeli sovereignty because otherwise, we will end up with Iran and Hezbollah on the banks of the Kinneret [Sea of Galilee],” he said.
“Iran and Hezbollah are constantly trying to establish an offensive front from which they can attack the Golan Heights and the Galilee. We are sparing no effort to foil these attempts.”
Israel, Netanyahu stressed, “Will continue to act with determination against Iran’s attempts to establish an additional front against us on the Golan Heights and in Syria, we will counter all attempts to transfer lethal weapons to Hezbollah in Lebanon.”
He noted he will discuss these issues during his next meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, adding that both have agreed to continue the close security cooperation between the IDF and Russian forces deployed in Syria.
“I know that President Putin understands my commitment to Israel’s security, and I know that he also understands the importance that I—that we all—ascribe to the Golan Heights and to Israel’s heritage.”