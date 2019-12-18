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News   Israel News

Prince Charles to visit Israel, ‘occupied’ Palestinian territories

The Prince of Wales is to attend the Fifth World Holocaust Forum at Yad Vashem in Jerusalem; the visit will be his third to the Jewish state.

Dec. 18, 2019
Prince Charles. Credit: Dan Marsh via Wikimedia Commons.
Prince Charles. Credit: Dan Marsh via Wikimedia Commons.

Britain’s Prince Charles has accepted an invitation by Israeli President Reuven Rivlin to take part in the Fifth World Holocaust Forum at Yad Vashem in Jerusalem in January.

The event, titled “Remembering the Holocaust, Fighting Anti-Semitism,” is a joint project by the World Holocaust Forum Foundation and Yad Vashem. Scheduled for Jan. 23, 2020, it will commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp and make a clear statement that anti-Semitism has no place in global society.

Rivlin said that the upcoming forum will be taking place at a “very important historical moment ... with the voices of Holocaust denial and anti-Semitism once again rising.”

He added that no quarter would be given to any individuals, organizations, politicians or heads of state who “falsified the truth” or tried to ensure that the Holocaust was forgotten.

British Ambassador to Israel Neil Wigan said he was pleased that the prince had accepted Rivlin’s invitation and that on his upcoming visit would “see a bit more of Israel.”

The United Kingdom also revealed that the prince’s itinerary will include a visit to the “occupied” Palestinian territories, where he will be a guest of Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas.

Prince Charles last visited Jerusalem in 2016 to attend the funeral of Shimon Peres on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II. He also represented the queen at the funeral of Yitzhak Rabin.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

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