‘Qatar still has the greatest influence over Hamas’

The Israeli delegation set to depart Monday for negotiations in Doha regarding the second phase of the hostage deal with Hamas will include M. from the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) as well as representatives of the Mossad and other branches of the Israeli security establishment.

The delegation members are expected to remain in Qatar for approximately two days. An Israeli official said that despite the complexities of Qatari mediation, the wealthy emirate still wields the greatest influence over Hamas.

The discussions will be based on the “Witkoff Framework,” which Israel has accepted. However, Israel is expected to show flexibility if positive momentum develops during the talks.

According to the framework, half of the living hostages and the bodies of the deceased would be released on the first day of the deal. If an agreement is reached on a “permanent ceasefire,” the remaining hostages and bodies would be released by the end of the process.

Israeli officials acknowledge that the current situation effectively constitutes a ceasefire, allowing Hamas to regroup and strengthen ahead of a potential resumption of hostilities, which could make its eventual elimination more challenging. However, according to the senior Israeli official, the period of calm is of greater strategic importance to Israel, which is also preparing for future conflict with reinforced forces and updated operational plans.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.