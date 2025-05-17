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News   Israel News

Riyadh, Paris seek to impose Palestinian state

A June U.N.-backed conference will establish a binding timeline with sanctions for noncompliance, while not requiring Palestinian recognition of Israel.

May. 17, 2025
JNS Staff, Shirit Avitan Cohen
Then-British Foreign Secretary William Hague giving a speech at the U.N. Security Council Summit on “Ensuring the Security Council’s Effective Role in Maintaining International Peace and Security” on Sept. 23, 2010. Photo by Ky Chung/U.N. via Wikimedia Commons.
Then-British Foreign Secretary William Hague giving a speech at the U.N. Security Council Summit on “Ensuring the Security Council’s Effective Role in Maintaining International Peace and Security” on Sept. 23, 2010. Photo by Ky Chung/U.N. via Wikimedia Commons.

Saudi Arabia and France will host an international conference next month with United Nations backing, establishing a roadmap for Palestinian statehood with specific timelines and enforcement mechanisms that completely circumvent Israel’s position on the matter.

In the wake of French President Emmanuel Macron’s pro-Palestinian declarations, the New York conference scheduled for June represents an unprecedented diplomatic initiative—moving beyond mere statements of recognition to establishing concrete objectives with implementation plans, including sanctions against parties that obstruct the process.

The conference will feature roundtable discussions and formal sessions led by French and Saudi representatives under U.N. auspices, with the explicit purpose of crafting a framework to implement Palestinian statehood.

Point of no return

In their invitation to U.N. member states, the organizers stated that “the conference is intended to serve as a point of no return, paving the way for ending the occupation and promoting a permanent settlement based on the two-state solution.”

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres will deliver an address alongside national representatives. The proceedings will culminate in a practical action document establishing binding commitments and definitive timelines.

UN Security Council
Riyad Mansour (left), permanent observer of the “State of Palestine” to the U.N, greets Secretary-General António Guterres ahead of a Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question, April 18, 2024. Credit: Manuel Elías/U.N. Photo.

This approach marks a significant departure from previous diplomatic efforts that waited for Israeli-Palestinian bilateral engagement, as France and Saudi Arabia are now advancing their agenda regardless of Israel’s participation.

The invitation distributes blame for violence and the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, massacre to “both sides,” stating that “since October 7, there has been immense suffering of civilians on both sides, including the hostages and their families and the civilian population of Gaza. Meanwhile, settlement activities endanger the two-state solution, the only path to just peace.”

How is this supposed to happen?

The Saudi-French initiative calls for U.N. sanctions against parties acting contrary to the conference’s final document, in an attempt to force Israel into a diplomatic process without its consent.

“It is clear that the primary responsibility for resolving the conflict still rests with the parties, but the events of recent years prove that without strong international determination and involvement in ensuring their progress toward ending the conflict, it will escalate and peace will recede,” the document continues.

The proposed solution demands a “rapid, time-limited and irreversible” process “culminating in an independent and sovereign Palestinian state alongside Israel.”

Under this framework, Israel would be required to make concessions without receiving recognition commitments from Palestinians, as the organizers maintain that such recognition can only follow statehood.

The invitation concludes by emphasizing that “the ultimate goal of the conference will be to realize the international consensus, mark a point of no return, and lay the foundations for the way forward by creating the environment required for a just and sustainable solution to the question of Palestine and the conflict.

“The purpose of this international conference will not be to ‘revive’ or ‘relaunch’ an endless process but to implement, once and for all, the two-state solution.”

Israel is not identified as a necessary party to this imposed solution, and no Palestinian commitments to peace are stipulated as prerequisites.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

United Nations Defense and Security
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
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Shirit Avitan Cohen
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