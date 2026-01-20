More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Sa’ar calls on EU to blacklist Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps

“I call on the European Union: Rise to the moment. Answer the call of the Iranian people. Designate the Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organization,” said Israel’s foreign minister.

JNS Staff
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar meets in Prague with the Czech Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Petr Macinka, Jan. 20, 2026. Credit: MfA/Shalev Man.
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar meets in Prague with the Czech Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Petr Macinka, Jan. 20, 2026. Credit: MfA/Shalev Man.
(Jan. 20, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar on Tuesday called on the European Union to designate Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization, warning that the force is spearheading a brutal campaign of repression against the Iranian people while continuing to destabilize the Middle East and beyond.

“Behind the internet shutdown, the repression of Iran continues,” Sa’ar said, referring to the regime’s efforts to suppress protests and restrict the flow of information. “The ayatollah regime in Iran is brutally butchering its own people as they struggle for their freedom.”

The Revolutionary Guards, long responsible for exporting terrorism and instability across the region, are now “leading the massacre of Iranian citizens,” underscoring the urgency of international action, said Sa’ar.

His remarks came as the Czech Republic publicly voiced support for designating the IRGC as a terrorist organization within the European Union, adding momentum to growing calls across Europe for tougher measures against Tehran.

“I call on the European Union: Rise to the moment. Answer the call of the Iranian people. Designate the Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organization,” said Sa’ar.

The Israeli foreign minister warned that the Iranian regime represents a grave threat not only to regional stability but to global security, citing Tehran’s backing of terror organizations and proxy forces across the Middle East.

“The world’s most dangerous and extreme regime, which funds and cultivates a network of terror organizations and states, wants to get its hands on the world’s most dangerous weapon,” Sa’ar said, referring to Iran’s nuclear ambitions. Such a development, he added, would pose a serious threat “not only to Israel and the Middle East, but also to Europe.”

Sa’ar also voiced support for the Trump administration’s plan for Gaza, saying it can only be implemented if Hamas is disarmed and the territory is fully demilitarized. These steps, he said, are essential both for Israel’s security and for ensuring a better future for Gaza’s residents.

More broadly, Sa’ar stressed the need to dismantle what he described as terror states across the Middle East—including Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen—warning that without their removal, regional stability will remain unattainable.

Sa’ar thanked Czech Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Jan Macinka for hosting him in Prague, and congratulated Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš on forming a new government, highlighting the deep historical ties and long-standing friendship between Israel and the Czech Republic.

He recalled Prague’s centuries-long role as a center of Jewish life and learning and cited former Czechoslovak President Tomáš Masaryk’s 1927 visit to the Land of Israel and his firm opposition to antisemitism. Sa’ar also noted the darker chapters of history, including the murder of some 80,000 Czech Jews during the Holocaust, which nearly erased centuries of Jewish presence.

Sa’ar emphasized Czechoslovakia’s support for Israel’s establishment, including its 1947 U.N. vote in favor of statehood and the critical military assistance it provided during Israel’s 1948 War of Independence. He said that since the restoration of Czech democracy, bilateral relations have grown increasingly close, with the Czech Republic emerging as one of Israel’s strongest allies in Europe, particularly following the Oct. 7 attacks.

He pointed to strong people-to-people ties, noting a sharp rise in Israeli tourism, with approximately 250,000 Israelis visiting the Czech Republic in 2025—a 65% increase. Looking ahead, Sa’ar said he expects relations to deepen further under the new government, citing shared goals to expand cooperation in areas such as security and health.

Sa’ar also welcomed the Czech government’s appointment of a special envoy for Holocaust remembrance and combating antisemitism.

Terrorism
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Hamas Attack on Israel, Oct. 7
Israel News
Israel has slain 2,561 terrorists who invaded on Oct. 7—report
A special unit has been hunting down all those who took part in the Hamas-led massacre; several hundred more remain alive.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Undercover Israel Border Police officers. Credit: Israel Police Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel News
Beersheva terror plot foiled, security forces say
Four Israelis from the Negev charged on suspicion of planning to attack the city’s central bus station, area police.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with the media aboard Air Force One shortly after departure from Mildenhall Air Force Base in the United Kingdom, en route to Washington, on July 8, 2026. Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images.
U.S. News
Trump: 1,000 missiles are locked and loaded and aimed at Iran
The president said that the U.S. military has the capacity to wage a full-year war against the Islamic Republic after it threatened to kill him.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Labour MP and challenger for leader of the Labour party, Andy Burnham, reacts as he leaves from Millbank studios in Westminster, central London, on July 2, 2026. Photo by Toby Shepheard/AFP via Getty Images.
Antisemitism
British Jewish group ‘concerned’ over Andy Burnham antisemitism remarks
The prime minister-in-waiting said the Labour Party must “do more to put pressure on the Israeli government.”
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli soldiers in Southern Lebanon, dismantling Hezbollah's terrorist infrastructure, June 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IAF kills Hezbollah terrorist near tunnel entrance in southeastern Lebanon
The Israeli military also eliminated a suspect traveling in a vehicle in a separate incident.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli soldiers and tanks from the IDF’s 252nd Division operate in the northern Gaza Strip as the unit completes its months-long mission and hands off to the 99th Division. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IDF slays two Hamas terrorists in northern Gaza
The operatives were a commander in the Islamist group’s weapons production headquarters and a company commander in the Nuseirat Battalion.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Think Twice
Buck Sexton: The same trick that fooled millions is happening again
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Buck Sexton, Ep. 229
July 9, 2026 12:00 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
The trillion-dollar campaign to conquer the West
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Rahm Emanuel and the persistent delusion of failed policies
Jonathan S. Tobin