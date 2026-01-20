Sa’ar calls on EU to blacklist Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar on Tuesday called on the European Union to designate Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization, warning that the force is spearheading a brutal campaign of repression against the Iranian people while continuing to destabilize the Middle East and beyond.

“Behind the internet shutdown, the repression of Iran continues,” Sa’ar said, referring to the regime’s efforts to suppress protests and restrict the flow of information. “The ayatollah regime in Iran is brutally butchering its own people as they struggle for their freedom.”

The Revolutionary Guards, long responsible for exporting terrorism and instability across the region, are now “leading the massacre of Iranian citizens,” underscoring the urgency of international action, said Sa’ar.

His remarks came as the Czech Republic publicly voiced support for designating the IRGC as a terrorist organization within the European Union, adding momentum to growing calls across Europe for tougher measures against Tehran.

“I call on the European Union: Rise to the moment. Answer the call of the Iranian people. Designate the Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organization,” said Sa’ar.

The Israeli foreign minister warned that the Iranian regime represents a grave threat not only to regional stability but to global security, citing Tehran’s backing of terror organizations and proxy forces across the Middle East.

“The world’s most dangerous and extreme regime, which funds and cultivates a network of terror organizations and states, wants to get its hands on the world’s most dangerous weapon,” Sa’ar said, referring to Iran’s nuclear ambitions. Such a development, he added, would pose a serious threat “not only to Israel and the Middle East, but also to Europe.”

Foreign Minister @gidonsaar calls on the European Union to designate Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization, in a joint statement with the Czech FM @petr_macinka. pic.twitter.com/FA8kK1YTgm — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) January 20, 2026

Sa’ar also voiced support for the Trump administration’s plan for Gaza, saying it can only be implemented if Hamas is disarmed and the territory is fully demilitarized. These steps, he said, are essential both for Israel’s security and for ensuring a better future for Gaza’s residents.

More broadly, Sa’ar stressed the need to dismantle what he described as terror states across the Middle East—including Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen—warning that without their removal, regional stability will remain unattainable.

Sa’ar thanked Czech Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Jan Macinka for hosting him in Prague, and congratulated Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš on forming a new government, highlighting the deep historical ties and long-standing friendship between Israel and the Czech Republic.

He recalled Prague’s centuries-long role as a center of Jewish life and learning and cited former Czechoslovak President Tomáš Masaryk’s 1927 visit to the Land of Israel and his firm opposition to antisemitism. Sa’ar also noted the darker chapters of history, including the murder of some 80,000 Czech Jews during the Holocaust, which nearly erased centuries of Jewish presence.

Sa’ar emphasized Czechoslovakia’s support for Israel’s establishment, including its 1947 U.N. vote in favor of statehood and the critical military assistance it provided during Israel’s 1948 War of Independence. He said that since the restoration of Czech democracy, bilateral relations have grown increasingly close, with the Czech Republic emerging as one of Israel’s strongest allies in Europe, particularly following the Oct. 7 attacks.

He pointed to strong people-to-people ties, noting a sharp rise in Israeli tourism, with approximately 250,000 Israelis visiting the Czech Republic in 2025—a 65% increase. Looking ahead, Sa’ar said he expects relations to deepen further under the new government, citing shared goals to expand cooperation in areas such as security and health.

Sa’ar also welcomed the Czech government’s appointment of a special envoy for Holocaust remembrance and combating antisemitism.