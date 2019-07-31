More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Security Cabinet approves grant of 700 building permits to Area C Palestinians

Ministers unanimously support measure that will also grant 6,000 building permits to Jewish towns • Minister Bezalel Smotrich: “For the first time ever, the State of Israel will implement its sovereignty over the entire territory and take responsibility for what happens inside it.”

Jul. 31, 2019
Construction in the Dagan neighborhood of Efrat in Judea on July 22, 2019. Photo by Gershon Elinson/Flash90.
Construction in the Dagan neighborhood of Efrat in Judea on July 22, 2019. Photo by Gershon Elinson/Flash90.

Israel’s Security Cabinet on Tuesday unanimously approved Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to grant 700 building permits to Palestinians in Area C of Judea and Samaria, together with 6,000 permits for construction in neighboring Jewish towns.

Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich (National Union) and Education Minister Rafi Peretz (Jewish Home) supported the plan. Smotrich and Environmental Protection Minister Ze’ev Elkin, meanwhile, demanded that the plan include a stipulation that Israel would plan the construction and not the Palestinian Authority.

Lengthy discussions were held in recent days on the matter amid concerns that the controversial program would raise the ire of right-wing leaders such as Smotrich, who opposes a future Palestinian state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

The development comes just days before an expected visit to Jerusalem by senior White House adviser Jared Kushner, the lead architect of the Trump administration’s Mideast peace plan.

Senior government officials told Israel’s Kan News that the plan is an “extremely sensitive” matter, but refused to comment on whether it is connected with the peace plan or Kushner’s upcoming visit.

A delegation of senior U.S. officials, led by Kushner and White House special envoy Jason Greenblatt, are set to visit the Middle East in the coming days, where they are expected to make stops in Israel and Saudi Arabia.

The delegation is also expected to lobby for U.S. President Donald Trump’s peace plan in Egypt and Jordan.

Smotrich posted on Facebook following the plan’s announcement that “for the first time, the State of Israel will make sure that in Area C, there will only be construction for the Arabs who were original residents of the area since 1994 (Oslo B), and not Arabs who came later from Areas A and B.

“For the first time, the State of Israel will determine in a clear and unmistakable manner that original inhabitants of the area will be able to build and develop only in places that don’t harm the settlement enterprise and security, and don’t create territorial contiguity or a de facto Palestinian state. Places that don’t serve the national interests of the Arabs, rather the national strategic interests of the State of Israel.

“For the first time ever, the State of Israel will implement its sovereignty over the entire territory and take responsibility for what happens inside it. Gone are the days of construction plans pushed by the P.A. that serve its interests. For the first time, the State of Israel will create a tool basket for real [law] enforcement that will be enacted to neutralize the Palestinian takeover plan.”

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

Judea and Samaria
EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin