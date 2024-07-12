More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Shejaiya, springboard for Oct. 7 onslaught, lies in ruins

Paratroop battalion wages a distinctly 21st-century war.

Jul. 12, 2024
Neta Bar
Smoke billows over Gaza City's eastern Shejaiya neighborhood following an Israeli airstrike on June 22, 2024. Photo by Omar Al-Qattaa/AFP via Getty Images.
Smoke billows over Gaza City’s eastern Shejaiya neighborhood following an Israeli airstrike on June 22, 2024. Photo by Omar Al-Qattaa/AFP via Getty Images.

The proximity of Shejaiya’s easternmost houses to the Gaza border fence is startling; offering insight into how Hamas terrorists easily breached Israeli territory on Oct. 7. The area, once home to one of the terror group’s most formidable offensive units, now lies in ruins.

Our entry into eastern Shejaiya in unarmored Humvees speaks volumes about the IDF’s current control and Hamas’s diminished capabilities in the area. The need for heavily armored vehicles to transport civilians has been eliminated.

The surrounding landscape is utterly devastated. Few buildings remain standing, most reduced to skeletal remnants or piles of rubble. As in other areas where the IDF has operated, roads have been replaced by compacted dirt tracks for armored vehicles.

Historically one of Gaza City’s older neighborhoods, Shejaiya’s name, meaning “The brave ones,” refers to 13th-century casualties of Ayyubid-Crusader conflicts. This martial legacy seems to have endured, with the neighborhood serving as a Hamas terror stronghold and vital center for recruitment, tunneling and combat operations for decades.

The neighborhood’s low-rise outskirts quickly give way to taller structures, most severely damaged or destroyed. Amidst the ruins, we meet Lt. Col. Yonatan Schneider, commander of the Paratroopers Brigade’s 202nd Battalion.

Schneider’s familiarity with the area and his unit is evident. As he briefs journalists on local topography and Hamas regrouping attempts, a real-time demonstration unfolds. Suspicious targets are identified, requiring Schneider’s approval to neutralize the threat. He approves the strike with a shy smile, and explosions soon follow.

Israel Defense Forces soldiers operate in Gaza's Shejaiya district, Jan. 7, 2024. Credit: IDF.
Israel Defense Forces soldiers operate in Gaza’s Shejaiya district, Jan. 7, 2024. Credit: IDF.

We venture deeper into Battalion 202’s area of operations, battling scorching heat and choking dust that render the urban wasteland nearly uninhabitable. Climbing a gutted apartment building, we navigate crumbling staircases to witness an unexpected sight.

Within the ruins lies a relatively intact room serving as the weapons platoon’s forward position. Drones and viewing screens are neatly arranged on various surfaces, with a fan providing some relief from the heat. From this makeshift command center, the platoon wages a distinctly 21st-century war.

Platoon commander Paz Buskila explains their evolution, “We started with a single drone for reconnaissance. Now, we can not only pinpoint targets accurately but also deploy drone-dropped munitions.”

“We’ve learned a lot from Ukrainian combat footage,” adds Matan Green, a soldier whose robotics background has proven invaluable to the unit.

Schneider beams with pride, stating, “Many of the terrorists we’ve eliminated in Shejaiya were thanks to these guys right here.”

DF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi (center) visits soldiers of the Golani Brigade in Gaza City's Shejaia neighborhood, Dec. 16, 2023. Source: Twitter/X.
IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi (center) visits soldiers of the Golani Brigade in Gaza City’s Shejaiya neighborhood, Dec. 16, 2023. Source: X.

Outside, Schneider shows us positions and passages used by Hamas terrorists attempting to reestablish a presence. “They conceal openings in destroyed buildings, allowing them to operate undetected,” he explains. “They arrive unarmed, access pre-positioned weapons caches, then wait to ambush targets of opportunity.”

As we dash across an exposed area, Schneider adds, “We’re fighting here, maintaining contact with the enemy, and enabling our forces behind us to work—and there’s plenty to be done.”

Minutes later, we arrive at a site where Yahalom combat engineers have uncovered a Hamas tunnel. “This tunnel was used to kidnap Oron Shaul in 2014,” a Yahalom officer explains from the entrance, its path visible and pointing toward the Israeli border.

Over two weeks in Shejaiya, forces located six offensive tunnels containing weapons, command rooms, and intelligence materials. Destroying this infrastructure is crucial to denying Hamas the ability to rebuild its terror network in the neighborhood.

Israeli soldiers pictured just before demolishing a Hamas monument in "Palestine Square," the Shejaiya neighborhood of Gaza City, Dec. 18, 2023. Credit: IDF.
Israeli soldiers pictured before demolishing a Hamas monument in Palestine Square, the Shejaiya neighborhood of Gaza City, Dec. 18, 2023. Credit: IDF.

During our trek to the extraction point, I’m accompanied by Yosef Cohen, a bespectacled fighter whose ultra-Orthodox background is obscured by battle dress and layers of dust.

Other ultra-Orthodox soldiers serve alongside him, and Cohen mentions finding time for prayer and study even within the brutal realities of urban combat. “Nothing is more important than our mission here,” he shares. “Without military pressure, freeing the hostages is unimaginable.”

Cohen and his comrades participated in an operation that rescued four hostages, a subject that clearly weighs on him. “I’ll keep fighting as long as it takes, until everyone comes home,” he declares, moments before the Humvee whisks me back to Israel, leaving him to continue the fight on behalf of us all.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Hamas IDF Gaza Strip Defense and Security
Neta Bar
Neta Bar reports on Israeli culture, community life, and societal developments at JNS.org.
EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin