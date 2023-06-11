Students sing, wave PLO flags at Hebrew University

The Hebrew University of Jerusalem came under fire due to a pro-Palestinian event held on campus that featured singing and waving flags of the PLO terrorist organization.

Last week’s event, held at the Truman Hall for Peace Research on the Mount Scopus campus, was organized by the university’s Arab students in honor of the end of the academic year. Some took pictures with the flag, associated with incitement against Israel, on stage.

Zionist organizations Im Tirzu and Lach Yerushalayim criticized the school, saying in a joint statement, “It’s shameful and disgraceful that the Hebrew University allows for such an event to be held on university premises, where the flags of the PLO terror organization are featured. How can coexistence be promoted when such an event is allowed to be held? Instead of promoting coexistence, the Hebrew University promotes a separatist and nationalist narrative through such events. For shame.”

The Hebrew University said in a statement that the event was organized by the independent Hadash student cell.

There are “30 student cells that are active at the university and represent the entire political and social spectrum. They maintain independent activity throughout the year and do not receive a budget or any support from the university, and their activity is protected by freedom of speech.”

Over the years, the Hebrew University has been involved in several controversies, the most recent of which involved the inclusion of the so-called Nakba Day—a day Palestinians mark as the “catastrophe” of the establishment of the State of Israel—on the university list of holidays and special occasions.

Earlier, Hebrew University lecturer Professor David Enoch was blasted for publishing an article in a U.S. outlet calling for the boycott of the Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria and the Netanyahu government.