Suspect planning imminent terror attack arrested in Lod mosque

Security personnel arrested a man in Lod on suspicion that he was about to execute a terrorist attack “imminently,” the Israel Police said on Monday.

Officers and detectives from the Lod police station, as well as Border Police undercover fighters from the Central District and the Police Investigations and Intelligence Division, located the 22-year-old suspect at the Da’wah Mosque in the Pardes Snir neighborhood of Lod last week, according to police.

The forces, who were guided by intelligence from the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), took the man in for questioning.

The suspect is from east Jerusalem, the statement added.

Watch the police raid below.

תיעוד - חשוד שהתכוון לבצע פיגוע בטווח הזמן המיידי נעצר במסגד בלוד



אמש הותרה לפרסום פעילות שביצעו במהלך השבוע שעבר שוטרי ובלשי תחנת לוד ממחוז מרכז, לוחמי הפלחו"ד של מג״ב מרכז ואגף אח"מ, בהכוונה מודיעינית של שב"כ, למעצר חשוד שבכוונתו לבצע פיגוע בטווח הזמן המיידי.



הכוחות הגיעו… pic.twitter.com/OMwtaKB2NY — משטרת ישראל (@IL_police) March 16, 2026

In January, two Israelis were indicted in the Central District Court in Lod on charges of carrying out terrorist attacks in the city of Ramle.

The defendants, Khalef Muhammed Hassin Abu Jhanem, 21, and Modi Akram Taleb Ganim, 20, were arrested in recent weeks in a joint Shin Bet and police operation.

The two men allegedly carried out shooting and arson attacks on the city’s predominantly-Jewish Gilad Street, according to Israel’s Channel 12 News.