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Suspect planning imminent terror attack arrested in Lod mosque

Police detectives and Border Police undercover fighters carried out the raid with guidance from the Shin Bet.

Mar. 16, 2026
JNS Staff

Suspect planning imminent terror attack arrested in Lod mosque

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An Israeli counter-terrorism operation in the Aqabat Jaber camp, two miles from Jericho in the Jordan Valley, Feb. 25, 2026. Credit: Israel Police Spokesperson’s Unit.
An Israeli counter-terrorism operation in the Aqabat Jaber camp, two miles from Jericho in the Jordan Valley, Feb. 25, 2026. Credit: Israel Police Spokesperson’s Unit.

Security personnel arrested a man in Lod on suspicion that he was about to execute a terrorist attack “imminently,” the Israel Police said on Monday.

Officers and detectives from the Lod police station, as well as Border Police undercover fighters from the Central District and the Police Investigations and Intelligence Division, located the 22-year-old suspect at the Da’wah Mosque in the Pardes Snir neighborhood of Lod last week, according to police.

The forces, who were guided by intelligence from the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), took the man in for questioning.

The suspect is from east Jerusalem, the statement added.

Watch the police raid below.

In January, two Israelis were indicted in the Central District Court in Lod on charges of carrying out terrorist attacks in the city of Ramle.

The defendants, Khalef Muhammed Hassin Abu Jhanem, 21, and Modi Akram Taleb Ganim, 20, were arrested in recent weeks in a joint Shin Bet and police operation.

The two men allegedly carried out shooting and arson attacks on the city’s predominantly-Jewish Gilad Street, according to Israel’s Channel 12 News.

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