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UK lawyers say Britannica erased Israel from content

A British legal group alleges Britannica Kids omits Israel from maps and mislabels the region as “Palestine,” distorting history in children’s materials.

JNS Staff
“Encyclopedia Britannica” editions at the New York Public Library in Midtown Manhattan, March 14, 2012. Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images.
“Encyclopedia Britannica” editions at the New York Public Library in Midtown Manhattan, March 14, 2012. Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images.
(Feb. 1, 2026 / JNS)

A British legal group has accused Encyclopaedia Britannica of erasing Israel from its children’s educational materials, alleging that entries on the Britannica Kids website misrepresent Middle Eastern history and geography.

UK Lawyers for Israel (UKLFI) said on Jan. 25 that it sent a letter to the publisher pointing out that several entries describe the entire region between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea as “Palestine,” omitting any reference to the modern State of Israel. The group said maps on the site shade all of Israel and the Palestinian territories as “Palestine,” creating “a picture in which Israel does not exist at all.”

The organization argued that some articles apply the term “Palestine” to ancient eras when the name did not historically exist. According to UKLFI, the Romans introduced the term Syria Palaestina after the Jewish Bar Kochba revolt in the second century CE, and using it for earlier biblical periods distorts the historical record.

Caroline Turner, UKLFI’s director, said the materials risk presenting modern political positions as historical fact. “Educational content for children should clarify history, not confuse it,” she said, calling for “urgent review and correction” of the entries and maps.

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