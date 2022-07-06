More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Erdan: ‘UN must take action over Hezbollah posts along Israel-Lebanon border’

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan calls on the Security Council to order the removal of disguised military posts set up along Israel’s northern frontier.

Jul. 6, 2022
Israel-Lebanon Border
A structure situated on the Israel-Lebanon border that the Israeli military claims is being used by Hezbollah to gather intelligence. Credit: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan demanded on Tuesday that the U.N. take action against Hezbollah over military posts the terror group recently erected along the Israel-Lebanon border.

The Iranian-backed Shi’ite terrorist group has set up 18 observation posts along Israel’s northern frontier, which are manned around the clock by Hezbollah operatives. Each post consists of an observation tower and adjacent residential structures and stands about between five and 250 yards from the border, according to Erdan. The flag of a Lebanese civil organization, “Green Without Borders,” flies over the posts, but the IDF has exposed this as a fictitious organization founded by Hezbollah back in 2018.

In a letter to the U.N. Security Council and U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres, Erdan warned that the “new reality on the Israel-Lebanon border points to a clear escalation that could ignite the entire region” and argued that the true objective of the posts is intelligence gathering.

“Under the guise of the so-called ‘Green without Borders’ environmental organization, Hezbollah is expanding its terror footprints on a daily basis, just mere meters from Israel’s northern border, and from within UNIFIL’s area of operations,” he said.

“The use of this organization as a front for Hezbollah’s malign activities has been recognized by the U.N. and described in several periodic reports of the secretary-general. As has been flagged by several U.N. reports and noted in relevant U.N. resolutions, this perverse tactic, of terror organizations hiding behind non-profits and NGOs, is a growing phenomenon that is not only employed by Hezbollah, but by many other terror groups across the globe as well,” the letter states.

“These are military outposts for all intents and purposes, established and maintained by Hezbollah terrorists and not innocent Lebanese environmentalists. This is part of the broader picture of Hezbollah’s growing presence in Southern Lebanon and yet another example of its ongoing hostile activity in the area,” the letter continues.

“Israel continues to stress that the responsibility for Hezbollah’s expansion lies squarely on the shoulders of the Lebanese authorities, and expects the Lebanese government to take immediate action to curb Hezbollah’s advancements and military buildup,” wrote Erdan.

“Israel values its strong and positive working relationship with UNIFIL. It is in Israel’s best interest to have a fully functional and capable peacekeeping force contributing to the prevention of terrorist activities along our northern border. Nonetheless, the current reality does not allow UNIFIL to carry out its core tasks in accordance with its mandate. If the Security Council—and the U.N. as a whole—seeks to prevent the escalation of conflict, concrete action must be taken to ensure that Hezbollah no longer acts with impunity,” the letter states. “Moreover, these ‘shipping containers’ should be removed. The State of Israel demands that the U.N. and its relevant bodies act now in order to facilitate the dismantling of all Hezbollah outposts in Southern Lebanon, and especially those military infrastructures recently erected along the Blue Line,” the envoy stressed. This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

Hezbollah
EXPLORE JNS
IDF troops
Israel News
IDF slays at least four Hezbollah terrorists in ground combat
Two divisions continue to dismantle the Iranian-backed group’s infrastructure in Southern Lebanon, as another division prepares to join the fight.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Damaged kintergarted in Rishon LeZion
Israel News
Iranian cluster bomb hits empty kindergarten in Rishon Letzion
“This is a war crime, but it is not surprising because the Iranian regime is a terrorist regime,” Defense Minister Israel Katz said at the scene.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Natanz Nuclear Facility, Iran
U.S. News
IAEA: Iran’s Natanz nuclear-enrichment site attacked
The U.S. military has thus far struck over 8,000 targets across the Islamic Republic, including 130 enemy vessels, according to CENTCOM chief Adm. Brad Cooper.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Muslims gather for the early morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, along a main street outside the Siddiq Mosque in eastern Cairo's Heliopolis district on March 20, 2026. Photo by Ahmed Hasan/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Egypt walks a tightrope between Iran and the Gulf
Cairo has taken on the role of mediator, but local media is clearly leaning toward Tehran.
Mar. 21, 2026
Shachar Kleiman
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin