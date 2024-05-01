More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

US has ‘moral obligation’ to free Israeli held by Iran-backed militia in Iraq

“Iraq is a strong U.S. ally and receives hundreds of millions of dollars every year from Washington. There should be more accountability,” says Emma Tsurkov, whose sister Elizabeth was abducted by Kata’ib Hezbollah in 2023.

Amelie Botbol
Dual Israeli-Russian citizen Elizabeth Tsurkov is being held hostage in Iraq by the Kata'ib Hezbollah militia. Credit: Emma Tsurkov/X.
Dual Israeli-Russian citizen Elizabeth Tsurkov is being held hostage in Iraq by the Kata’ib Hezbollah militia. Credit: Emma Tsurkov/X.
(May 1, 2024 / JNS)

The sister of captive Israeli-Russian Elizabeth Tsurkov is pressuring the U.S. government to secure her release, claiming that Washington has a “moral obligation” to do so.

“The Israeli government isn’t really in a position to do much here. Israel doesn’t have formal ties with Iraq and the Iraqi parliament passed an anti-normalization law which imposes prison sentences for any Iraqi who engages with Israelis or promotes normalization. The relationship is very much nonexistent,” Emma Tsurkov told JNS.

“The United States has way more leverage. The United States has a moral obligation to get her out. Iraq is a strong U.S. ally and receives hundreds of millions of dollars every year from Washington. There should be more accountability,” she added.

In July 2023, Arab sources reported that Princeton University researcher Tsurkov had been abducted after initiating a meeting with members of Kata’ib Hezbollah (“The Battalions of the Party of God”). Washington has designated the group (a separate and distinct organization from the Lebanese Hezbollah) as a terrorist organization.

Tsurkov met with Ahmed Alewani, who gave her access to his son, David Muhammad Alewani—a senior Kata’ib Hezbollah official. During their second meeting, the Alewanis discovered that she was Israeli and decided to kidnap her.

The sources said that there had been at least one attempt to move Tsurkov to Iran, but that it was not clear whether this attempt was successful.

“The last time I spoke directly to her was on the day she was kidnapped,” Tsurkov told JNS.

“The only proof of life I received was on Nov. 13. Her captors produced a hostage video in which we see that she is alive and somewhat functioning, but looks terrified,” she added.

Elizabeth Tsurkov
Kidnapped Israeli-Russian academic Elizabeth Tsurkov in a video released by Kata’ib Hezbollah, Nov. 13, 2023. Source: Screenshot.

While Elizabeth speaks Hebrew in the video, it is evident that her statement was made under duress.

“It was heartbreaking to watch. It’s clear that they tortured her into confessing to supposedly being both a CIA and Mossad agent, as if being both is even a thing,” said her sister.

“At least I saw that she is alive and that her spirit isn’t completely broken. She still has some of her internal strength, although I don’t know how much of it is left,” she added.

Last month, Emma Tsurkov and her siblings traveled to Washington, D.C., to meet with members of congress and State Department officials in the hope that they would press the visiting Iraqi premier to address their sister’s plight.

“After that visit, we started encouraging members of Congress to put a temporary hold on the arm sales to Iraq, that was announced thereafter,” explained Tsurkov. “We’re currently focusing on having lawmakers hold a hearing that would look into whether U.S. military aid could get into the hands of the terrorists that hold my sister.”

Tsurkov noted that Kata’ib Hezbollah terrorists are federal employees in Iraq. “They are on the Iraqi government payroll. It seems like a much more direct access of influence than somehow going through Iran,” she added.

While in September Tsurkov said that the level of U.S. pressure was unsatisfactory, she now believes Washington’s engagement on the issue is extremely high.

“The most senior person in the U.S. government is President Joe Biden, and he raised the issue during a meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister [Mohammed Shia’] al Sudani,” she told JNS. “The engagement level is very high. It still doesn’t mean that it’s bringing results, and this is part of my frustration. The Iraqi government plays dumb,” she added.

“Each time they are asked, they provide the same scripted answer. They say that they are doing their best, that they’ve formed a task force right after her kidnapping and that they have since been working to find out who has her,” she added.

Regarding the Russian government, Tsurkov said that “currently they don’t seem particularly interested in helping my sister.”

The impact on her life of her sister’s kidnapping can’t even be described, she told JNS.

“It doesn’t even feel like it’s the same life. I look at myself before her kidnapping; I wasn’t even the same person,” she said. “It’s been very distressing, and it’s the uncertainty of it that is terrifying, the constant feeling of being on edge,” she added.

“Before my sister was kidnapped, I was already quite busy with an infant, a full-time job and a dissertation to write. Suddenly, nothing feels as important as trying to save her life. It drags on. It’s hard to stay focused and find balance,” she added.

Speaking to JNS during Passover, the Jewish festival of freedom, Tsurkov described the hardships of celebrating without her sibling.

“I hope it’s the last seder I will spend without her. Last year I couldn’t imagine that there would be another one, but here we are, and that’s two seders without her now. Nothing feels the same without her,” she said.

“In terms of a message to her, if she somehow sees it: I love you, I miss you, hang in there, I will do everything I can, everything possible and more to get you back.”

Hostage Photos Dizengoff Square
Israelis walk past candles and photos of the victims killed and held hostage by Hamas terrorists in Gaza since the Oct. 7 massacre, on Dizengoff Square in Tel Aviv on April 8, 2024. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.

In the aftermath of Hamas’s Oct. 7 assault on southern Israel, during which it kidnapped 253 people, 129 of whom remain in captivity in Gaza more than six months later, Tsurkov told JNS of her sorrow that so many more people now share her pain.

“Up until Oct. 7, I was one of very few to live through this horrible experience of having a loved one held hostage by a terror organization. On Oct. 7, hundreds of people joined me,” she said.

“My heart breaks for every single family. It’s all terrible, brutal and heartbreaking, every way you look at it.”

Middle East Hezbollah U.S. Politics Terrorism
Amelie Botbol
Amelie Botbol Amelie Botbol
Amelie Botbol is a diplomatic correspondent for JNS. Originally from Casablanca, Morocco, she made aliyah in 2014. Her reporting focuses on major international developments and the Israeli political arena, including weekly coverage from the Knesset. She also produced one of the world’s most extensive bodies of reporting on Israel’s hostage crisis following the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led terrorist attacks.
EXPLORE JNS
New immigrants from France arrive to the Ben Gurion airport in central Israel on June 25, 2025. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
Israel News
America ‘not where we’re supposed to be,’ says Persian Jew who immigrated to Israel with seven other families
“It’s time for the Jews to come home,” Jordan Karmily told JNS.
August 18, 2026 03:56 AM
Rebecca Szlechter
Likud party members are seen at a polling station in Jerusalem on Aug. 17, 2026, as party members vote in the Likud primary elections to determine the party’s Knesset list ahead of the Israeli general elections. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israel News
Netanyahu ‘very pleased’ as Eli Cohen, Amir Ohana, Yariv Levin top Likud Party primary
Some 140,000 Likud members were eligible to vote on Monday.
August 18, 2026 04:36 AM
JNS Staff
Activist Jodie Evans of Code Pink speaks during a march in Washington, D.C., on July 19, 2021. Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for MoveOn.
World News
UK probes potential Chinese funding of anti-Israel Code Pink group
Israel’s U.N. envoy says the inquiry shows that anti-Israel hostility is “not organic” and warns of foreign efforts to sow division.
Aug. 16, 2026
JNS Staff
A grade 11 Saudi textbook highlights agreements between Muhammad with Jews and Christians. Credit: IMPACT-se.
World News
Saudi Arabia excises all antisemitism from textbooks
“The Saudi curriculum has never been more positive in its portrayal of religious minorities or more encouraging of peace and tolerance,” said IMPACT-se CEO Marcus Sheff.
Aug. 17, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Breaking News
05:30
Amar’e Stoudemire inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame
05:12
Ugandan, Burundian officers visit Israel as part of talks on Gaza
04:44
Israeli forces arrest two terror suspects in northern Samaria
04:21
Netanyahu hails Likud primary results, says slate reflects renewal
04:09
IDF kills Islamic Jihad commander who abducted Israeli from Be’eri on Oct. 7
03:52
Six Thai workers injured by unexploded ordnance near Metula
03:21
Ex-Mamdani campaign staffer says she was ‘mistaken’ for calling NYC synagogue attack non-antisemitic
03:10
Israeli envoy condemns Hezbollah’s use of human shields
03:07
CENTCOM: US forces have redirected 64 ships, disabled three in Iran blockade
02:41
Trump again floats idea of making Strait of Hormuz a US territory
02:19
Upcoming election ‘most important in Israel’s history,’ Knesset speaker tells JNS
02:15
Kushner: Gaza demilitarization could begin within 30 days
02:03
IDF to hold military exercise in Judea and Samaria
01:53
UNIFIL: Israeli flags in Southern Lebanon violate Resolution 1701
01:35
Israel, Board of Peace agree Hamas must disarm before Gaza rebuilt
01:30
Smotrich: Hamas can’t be defeated without full Israeli control of Gaza
01:22
Herzog meets Kushner, Mladenov on next steps for Trump Gaza plan
01:20
Huckabee: No US-Israel disagreement over plan to disarm Hamas
01:08
Fallen IDF soldier’s organ donation saves six lives, including 7-year-old girl’s
00:28
Levin renews vow for judicial overhaul: ‘I want to finish this’
00:07
Israel’s historic Tzippori River Trail upgraded for accessibility
23:06
Israel Police probe vandalism of Israeli flags in Samaria
22:05
IDF must present plan to transfer civilian law enforcement in Judea and Samaria to police, says Israeli defense minister
10:31
Hamas detonates explosive, fires toward troops near Yellow Line in northern Gaza, IDF says
10:12
Two boys, 4 and 6, found stabbed in Beit Shemesh, one unconscious, Magen David Adom says
09:50
Israel stations soldiers at entrances to homes in Palestinian village Qusra, residents remain confined
09:45
Trump says Hamas agreed to disarm, urges Israel to halt Gaza strikes
09:07
Kurdish PM Barzani says Iranian drones targeted his office, intelligence chief’s home
09:04
Likud needs candidates ‘not afraid of the deep state,’ communications minister says
08:53
Likud lawmaker: Primary voting reflects ‘the free voice of Israel’
08:38
Israeli forces nab Palestinian digging tunnel shaft near Jerusalem security barrier
08:36
‘Likudniks understand the importance,’ Dichter says of primary vote
08:22
Regev: Primary shows there is democracy within Likud
08:12
Zohar: Likud Party primary is about bringing Netanyahu back to power
08:03
Likud Party ad: Mamdani, Khamenei ‘want Netanyahu to lose’
07:31
Trump: Iran should raise the white flag
07:22
Israeli soccer star Manor Solomon scores in West Ham debut
07:10
Iranian MP Azizi mocks Trump over Strait of Hormuz, says he should worry about his own safety
06:50
CIJA urges Canadian Muslim group to address antisemitism
06:37
Trump: Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon ‘in any way, shape, or form’
06:31
Senior IRGC commander warns Iran could shift to offensive posture
06:11
Shipping through Strait of Hormuz slows sharply after tanker attacks
05:59
Police seize 80 cattle grazing in IDF live-fire zone
05:42
Gaza-bound protest ship crashes into harbor wall in Germany
05:12
Herzog awards presidential sports medal, honors assistance to bereaved families
04:41
Israeli rescue delegation searches for missing in Colombia earthquake rubble
04:26
Iran: 60-day window for talks with US ‘lost its relevance’
04:11
Israel’s economy surges at 15.4% rate in second quarter
03:51
‘WSJ': Iran used ceasefire to prepare for wider war
03:30
Trump: Mecca defense pact shows Middle East ‘coming together’
More Updates
JNS TV
JNS TV
Inside the Israeli kibbutz rebuilding on Hezbollah’s doorstep
August 17, 2026 07:49 AM
Canaan Lidor
COLUMNS
Michael Freund
Opinion
Costa Rica’s remarkable Jewish story
Michael Freund
Duvi Honig. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Why is America trying to teach Israel about terrorism?
Duvi Honig