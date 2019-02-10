US pushing Lebanon towards war with Israel, according to Russian envoy

Russia’s Ambassador to Lebanon Alexander Zasypkin has warned the next war between Israel and Lebanon would be the result of “U.S. activity in the region and their campaign against Iran and Hezbollah.”

In an interview with Russia’s Sputnik news agency, Friday, Zasypkin said “as for the Israeli-Lebanese situation, it is difficult to assess what will be because the entire region is at a crossroads.”

He added that “the citizens expect a resolution to the problems, a return to peaceful lives and the development of cooperation.” But he said the Americans could spark new conflicts and that numerous other countries and ethnic groups could become involved in the fighting.

Zasypkin also said that instead of there being a give-and-take relationship with the Russians, the United States has chosen “to embark on a campaign against Iran and Hezbollah that makes the atmosphere in the region even more violent.”

Russia’s Beirut envoy said he sees Hezbollah’s involvement in the Syrian civil war as a positive factor. “They played an important part in the destruction of the terrorist cells. Hezbollah sided with the legitimate government in Syria from the outset of the war, as did Russia and Iran,” he said.

Zasypkin also lauded the Shi’ite terrorist group for being “a strong political party that is very active in parliament. They contribute a great deal to stability, security and peace in Lebanon.”

He further called Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah “a unifying force in the country.”

Iran-backed Hezbollah has assumed control of three ministries in the government led by Western-backed Prime Minister Saad Hariri, the largest number of portfolios it has ever held.