US to Gulf allies: Shift toward Qatar not at your expense

As part of this effort, Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and adviser, and envoy Steve Witkoff recently met in Jeddah and Abu Dhabi with senior Saudi and Emirati officials, assuring them that their status as regional powerhouses would remain intact and that they would not be harmed by the strengthening U.S.-Qatar ties.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates previously criticized the U.S. over its promoting Qatar as a regional leader, particularly following the signing of an extensive military deal with Doha. A senior Saudi official told Israel Hayom that this effectively means Qatar would work to keep Hamas in Gaza and help it return to power at the first opportunity. Riyadh and Abu Dhabi have threatened to pull out of Gaza reconstruction efforts, especially in areas under Hamas control.

The criticism was relayed to Washington, which has since been trying to reassure its allies that the shift toward Qatar would not come at their expense. During their visit, Kushner and Witkoff conveyed messages from Israel to the Saudis concerning the post-war phase, normalization efforts and the expansion of the Abraham Accords.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance was set to meet with the IDF General Staff on Thursday. In addition to offering praise for Israel’s management of the war—echoing remarks made by Trump during his speech in the Knesset—Vance was expected to stress that any forthcoming Israeli military move could have far-reaching consequences, and that Israel must proceed with utmost caution.

Vance will receive briefings on the destruction of Hamas military infrastructure, the establishment of humanitarian zones in IDF-controlled areas of the Gaza Strip, and Israel’s involvement in the ongoing multinational reconstruction initiative.

Also arriving in Israel on Thursday for a quick visit is U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is expected to finalize key principles regarding the composition and nature of the future civil administration and security force that will assume responsibility. Discussions are also expected to touch on a specific plan for disarming Hamas. As reported earlier, according to U.S. diplomatic sources, progress has been made on this front in talks between mediators and the terrorist group.

During his meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Vance made a particularly noteworthy statement about the future of the Middle East in the era of the Abraham Accords. Vance, known for supporting isolationist policies—namely, ending the country’s role as the world’s policeman—said in response to a question from a journalist that it is in the U.S. interest for America’s regional allies to ensure stability and relieve Washington of the concern over what happens in the Middle East.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.