More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Victim’s family calls to revoke citizenship following terrorist’s release from prison

Rushdi Hamdan Abu Mukh served 35 years in prison for his role in the 1984 abduction and murder of Israeli soldier Moshe Tamam.

Apr. 5, 2021
Galia Tamam holds a picture of her son, Moshe, who was murdered by Palestinian terrorists in 1984. Photo by Yehoshua Yosef.
Galia Tamam holds a picture of her son, Moshe, who was murdered by Palestinian terrorists in 1984. Photo by Yehoshua Yosef.

Arab Israeli terrorist Rushdi Hamdan Abu Mukh was released from prison on Monday upon completion of his 35-year prison sentence.

According to local media reports, following his release, Abu Makh, a member of a cell that abducted and murdered Israeli soldier Moshe Tamam in 1984, returned to his home in Baka al-Gharbiyeh, where locals waving Palestinian flags were waiting to welcome him.

In an interview with Army Radio on Monday, Moshe Tamam’s brother Oren demanded that Israel strip Abu Mukh of his citizenship.

“We live a 10-minute drive from him. This bastard has been receiving support from the Palestinian Authority for decades. We could see this human scum in the mall near our house,” he said.

“We were shocked by the pictures of the celebrations of joy in Baka al-Gharbiyeh with P.A. flags. It is as if the country is paralyzed. He is a despicable killer. He has blood on his hands,” he said.

Abu Mukh is one of the Palestinian Authority’s highest-paid terrorists, according to Palestinian Media Watch’s report on Ramallah’s “pay for slay” program.

On Facebook, Moshe’s niece Ortal said her family had asked Israeli Interior Minister Arye Deri to revoke Abu Mukh’s citizenship more than a year ago, but that Deri had refused to meet with them.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Israeli Transportation Minister Miri Regev wrote: “There is nothing more moral and right than the Tamam family’s demand to revoke the citizenship of the despicable terrorists who murdered the late Moshe Tamam.”

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

Defense and Security
EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin