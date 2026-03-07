WATCH: IAF jet downs Iranian drone heading toward Israel
Since the start of “Operation Roaring Lion,” more than 110 drones launched from the Islamic Republic have been intercepted.
An Israeli Air Force fighter jet identified and intercepted an unmanned aerial vehicle launched from Iran before it crossed into Israeli territory, according to military footage released on Saturday.
Since the start of “Operation Roaring Lion” on Feb. 28, more than 110 drones launched from the Islamic Republic have been intercepted.
“The Air Force continues to eliminate threats to the citizens of the State of Israel while deepening the damage to all elements of the Iranian terrorist regime,” the statement added.
צפו בתיעוד: מטוס קרב יירט כלי טיס בלתי מאויש מאיראן לפני שחצה לשטח מדינת ישראל— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) March 7, 2026
מתחילת המבצע יורטו יותר מ-110 כלי טיס בלתי מאוישים ששוגרו מאיראן
מטוס קרב של חיל האוויר זיהה ויירט כלי טיס בלתי מאויש ששוגר מאיראן לפני שחצה לשטח מדינת ישראל.
מפרוץ מבצע 'שאגת הארי׳, חיל האוויר… pic.twitter.com/ZsHr6whSLU