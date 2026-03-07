WATCH: IAF jet downs Iranian drone heading toward Israel

An Israeli Air Force fighter jet identified and intercepted an unmanned aerial vehicle launched from Iran before it crossed into Israeli territory, according to military footage released on Saturday.

Since the start of “Operation Roaring Lion” on Feb. 28, more than 110 drones launched from the Islamic Republic have been intercepted.

“The Air Force continues to eliminate threats to the citizens of the State of Israel while deepening the damage to all elements of the Iranian terrorist regime,” the statement added.