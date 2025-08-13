Israel: UN secretary-general’s sexual violence report threat is ‘baseless’

( Aug. 13, 2025 / JNS )

Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, issued a forceful dismissal of Secretary-General António Guterres’s warning regarding Israel’s potential inclusion in the organization’s sexual violence documentation.

Danon characterized the threat as another manifestation of systematic bias that elevates unverified accusations above addressing documented Hamas atrocities.

The diplomatic clash intensified following Guterres’s distribution of a formal warning letter placing Israel in a cautionary category ahead of possible inclusion in next year’s comprehensive report on sexual abuse patterns in conflict environments. The secretary-general’s current report articulates “serious concern” about alleged sexual violence by Israeli security personnel against Palestinians across multiple detention centers and military installations, specifically referencing Sde Teiman.

Danon’s response emphasized Israel’s commitment to lawful conduct while condemning what he described as prejudicial treatment. “The secretary-general repeatedly chooses to embrace baseless accusations word-for-word, founded on partisan publications. The U.N. must concentrate on Hamas’ devastating war crimes and securing complete hostage release. Israel remains undeterred in protecting its citizens while maintaining adherence to international legal standards,” Danon stated.

Guterres said that Israel’s denial of inspector access hampers the organization’s ability to establish definitive behavioral patterns, while simultaneously expressing “substantial concern” about documented violence indicators.

His correspondence outlines immediate requirements for Israeli compliance, encompassing explicit anti-violence command directives, accountability systems, comprehensive complaint investigations and unrestricted U.N. monitoring access.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar last week confronted Guterres during Israel’s Security Council presentation on the conditions of the hostages. “Are you aware of Secretary-General Guterres’s social media response following the horrific images of [hostages] Evyatar [David] and Rom Braslavski? Complete silence. Thunderous quiet. Yet everyone witnesses his relentless and compulsive anti-Israel posting,” Sa’ar declared.

This article originally appeared in Israel Hayom.