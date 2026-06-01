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News   Israel News

IDF: Hamas terrorist posing as a doctor killed in targeted strike

Jamal Abu Aoun, a Hamas commander who worked at a Gaza hospital, planned attacks and aided the terrorist group rebuilding in breach of the ceasefire, according to the Israeli military.

June 1, 2026
JNS Staff
An undated Israeli airstrike on the Gaza Strip during the Israel-Hamas War. Credit: Jaber Jehad Badwan via Wikimedia Commons.
An undated Israeli airstrike on the Gaza Strip during the Israel-Hamas War. Credit: Jaber Jehad Badwan via Wikimedia Commons.
( Jun. 1, 2026 / JNS )

Israeli forces on Saturday killed a Hamas terrorist who also worked as a hospital doctor in a targeted strike in central Gaza, the military said on Monday.

The Israel Defense Forces said Jamal Abu Aoun, identified as a squad commander in Hamas’ military wing, was struck two days ago in the Deir al-Balah area. According to the IDF, Abu Aoun served as a doctor at Al-Yafa Hospital while commanding terrorists and planning attacks against Israeli forces and the State of Israel.

The military said Abu Aoun had recently been involved in efforts to rebuild Hamas’ capabilities in violation of the ceasefire agreement.

“The terrorist’s terror activities constitute another example of the cynical use by the terror organization Hamas of civilian roles to advance terror activity,” the IDF said. “IDF forces under Southern Command are deployed in the area in accordance with the agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat.”

Gaza Strip
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