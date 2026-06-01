IDF: Hamas terrorist posing as a doctor killed in targeted strike

Israeli forces on Saturday killed a Hamas terrorist who also worked as a hospital doctor in a targeted strike in central Gaza, the military said on Monday.

The Israel Defense Forces said Jamal Abu Aoun, identified as a squad commander in Hamas’ military wing, was struck two days ago in the Deir al-Balah area. According to the IDF, Abu Aoun served as a doctor at Al-Yafa Hospital while commanding terrorists and planning attacks against Israeli forces and the State of Israel.

🔴 DOCTOR OR TERRORIST? The IDF eliminated a Hamas terrorist who operated as a hospital doctor, Jamal Abu Aoun.



He served as a company commander in Hamas’ military wing, advancing and carrying out attack plans, while simultaneously working as a doctor at Al-Yafa Hospital in Deir… — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 1, 2026

The military said Abu Aoun had recently been involved in efforts to rebuild Hamas’ capabilities in violation of the ceasefire agreement.

“The terrorist’s terror activities constitute another example of the cynical use by the terror organization Hamas of civilian roles to advance terror activity,” the IDF said. “IDF forces under Southern Command are deployed in the area in accordance with the agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat.”