Israeli immigrant from Iran charged with spying for Tehran

( July 27, 2025 / JNS)

Israeli prosecutors have indicted a Jewish citizen of Iranian origin on charges of spying on behalf of the Islamic Republic, the State Attorney’s Office announced on Sunday.

The suspect, only identified as an Israeli who immigrated to the Jewish state from Iran in 1999, and his Iran-based romantic partner even met two Iranian officials in Turkey in 2024, according to the indictment.

“Following this meeting the defendant communicated with the Iranian agent via Telegram on several occasions and provided information— both upon request and on his own initiative—on various subjects,” a spokesperson for the State Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

The Israeli suspect allegedly stayed in touch with the regime operatives throughout the Swords of Iron war and “Operation Rising Lion” against the Islamic Republic’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs in June.

The suspect was said to have conveyed information to Tehran regarding Jerusalem’s intentions to strike Iran, the flight path of Israeli drones and damage sustained by an Israeli Air Force base in an Iranian ballistic missile strike.

The indictment states that the suspect knowingly maintained contact with a foreign agent and transmitted information with intent to harm state security, offenses that carry a maximum penalty of life in prison.

The prosecution asked the Lod District Court to order the defendant’s remand during the proceedings, citing in particular the “the timing of the offenses, during a period in which Israel is in a multi-front war, particularly with Iran, and amid missile attacks launched at Israel.”

Since the outbreak of the war triggered by the Hamas-led massacre on Oct. 7, 2023, Israeli security forces have uncovered at least three dozen cases in which Iran allegedly attempted to recruit Israeli nationals.

On July 17, an Israel Defense Forces soldier was charged with spying for Iranian officials, following a joint investigation by the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), Israel Police and Military Police.

According to the indictment filed, the soldier knowingly maintained contact with Iranian operatives and carried out “missions” for them in exchange for money. He allegedly sent videos of missile interceptions and photos of projectile strikes inside the Jewish state.

To counter the Iranian espionage threat, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office and the Israel Security Agency launched a national awareness campaign called “Easy Money, Hefty Price” this month. It aims to warn the public about the ease with which Iranian handlers lure Israelis into collaboration.