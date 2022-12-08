(December 8, 2022 / JNS) Israeli defense giant Rafael Advanced Defense Systems has signed a multi-million dollar, five-year contract to supply its Typhoon Mk30-C naval defense system to an undisclosed Asian country.
The contract includes an option for the purchase of additional systems, according to the company.
The Typhoon, a stabilized naval Remote Control Weapon System, is equipped with a Mk44 Bushmaster II 30mm chain gun, which is compatible with both high-explosive and Air Burst Ammunition, and is capable of shooting down Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, according to the Rafael.
The company has installed more than 750 naval remote control weapons systems to date.
Who will tell the truth about Israel in 2023?
Few things are certainties in a fast-changing world.
But there’s little doubt that the rising tide of antisemitism and demonization of Israel will continue to worsen in the upcoming year.
A publication that you can trust to supply you with accurate information as well as the sort of analysis and opinion that puts it all in perspective is absolutely vital.
JNS is an oasis of truth.Support Good Journalism