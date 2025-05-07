Haverford, DePaul, Cal Poly presidents grilled on Jew-hatred at House ed panel hearing

( May 7, 2025 / JNS)

Rep. Tim Walberg (R-Mich.), chair of the House Education and Workforce Committee, used his first question during Wednesday’s hearing on “college presidents to answer for mishandling of antisemitic, violent protests” to ask the three university presidents how many students they have suspended or expelled for Jew-hatred since Oct. 7.

Wendy Raymond, the president of Haverford College in the Philadelphia area, told Walberg that “we don’t publicize those numbers.”

“So we assume there have been none,” Walberg said.

Robert Manuel, the president of DePaul University in Chicago, told the panel that eight student groups have been investigated, two have been suspended and put on probation and two have been arrested, one of whom is a student.

Jeffrey Armstrong, the president of California Polytechnic State University, testified that six students have been disciplined, with punishments ranging from two-quarter suspension to deferred suspension to probation.

Opening the hearing, Walberg stated that Jew-hatred is a larger problem than just high-profile examples at Harvard University, Columbia University and other top-rated educational institutions.

“The scourge of antisemitism has taken root far beyond the country’s best-known ivory towers, and it’s our responsibility as a committee to unearth and address antisemitism at these schools, too—especially as antisemitism is at a historic high in the United States,” he said.

“Antisemitism is proliferating at colleges across the country, both private and public, in rural, urban and suburban settings,” the panel chair said. “What does antisemitism look like? It manifests in faculty who create a hostile environment on campus by expressing support for known terrorist groups, verbally harass Jewish students and call for the destruction of Israel.”

At Haverford, the school administration has “has consistently refused to act against severe antisemitic harassment on campus” since Oct. 7, Walberg said. “It has refused to even condemn these incidents of harassment or hostility in a clear, unequivocal statement, much less to meaningfully discipline the students responsible for these incidents.”

“Instead, the university has exhibited an all-consuming commitment to ‘dialogue,’ even when that dialogue is dominated by antisemitic conspiracy theories or calls to violence,” he said.

At DePaul, there have been “multiple instances of physical violence against Jewish students,” and the school allowed “a multi-week encampment” last May that “was so disruptive and violent that the nearby elementary school had to cancel recess,” Walberg said. “After finally forcibly shutting down the encampment, DePaul still ended up giving in to agitators’ demands.”

At least one professor at Cal Poly “has been complicit in harassing Jewish students who were trying to attend an Israel-related special lecture,” he said. “My colleagues and I are committed to holding these three universities and others accountable for perpetuating antisemitism.”

Rep. Bobby Scott (D-Va.), the committee’s ranking member, said in his opening statements that the committee was focusing on Jew-hatred to the exclusion of racism, Islamophobia, sexism, homophobia and bias against those with disabilities.

The panel should hold a hearing on what’s been happening at the U.S. Department of Education’s civil rights office, which the Trump administration has sought to dismantle, raising “reasonable doubt” about its ability to fulfil its role, according to Scott.

“We should be focused on trying to solve the problem rather than complaining about it,” he said.

Raymond, the Haverford president, admitted that the school hasn’t always lived up to expectation.

“We can do better, and I can do better,” she said, adding to Jewish members of the Haverford community that “I wish to make it unmistakenly clear that you are valued members of our community and on our campus. I’m sorry that my actions and my leadership let you down.”

Manuel, of DePaul, also apologized and said, of two Jewish students who were attacked in November, that “what happened to them is a hate crime. No one should ever be attacked for who they are.”

As Manuel apologized, the House education panel posted on social media that “DePaul’s president is sitting right in front of a Jewish student assaulted on DePaul’s campus—simply for being Jewish. President Manuel made a hollow apology. He wouldn’t even face Michael.” (Michael Kaminsky, a junior at DePaul, is one of the two students.)

DePaul has instituted a new ID verification and mask policy, and it suspended Students for Justice in Palestine and hired a former Anti-Defamation League professional to assist it in helping keep Jews safe, Manuel said.

It also launched a Jewish alumni group, according to Manual, who called Jew-hatred “a threat to the very fabric of our American society.”

Armstrong, of Cal Poly, testified that the school doesn’t tolerate threatening activity and deploys campus police when necessary. “We have enjoyed a vibrant Jewish community for many years,” he said, noting that the number of Jewish students has doubled since 2011.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) asked the Haverford president if statements about killing all Jews is protected on the school’s campus. Raymond said that she wouldn’t defend such statements and that disciplinary actions have been taken, but she wouldn’t specify the actions.

Stefanik told listeners to take note that Haverford’s leadership was not being as responsive as that of other schools.