Some 250 Jewish families affected by catastrophic fires as Australia continues to burn

As Australia enters the new decade, devastating bushfires ravage the continent; fires blaze in every state and territory. More than 21 million acres—roughly the size of Maine—have been burned, with 27 lives lost and more missing, and almost 2,000 homes destroyed. An estimated half-billion animals have been killed, pushing some of Australia’s unique and already endangered species further towards the brink of extinction.

Under scorching temperatures—reaching 104-plus degrees in all six Australian states last month—and extreme drought conditions, the fires have spread rapidly with firefighters battling flames more than 130 feet high in some areas. Authorities are calling it the country’s worst bushfires in history, with the sheer size of the flames far surpassing that of the 2018 California wildfires and 2019 Amazon fires.

In tiny Nana Glen (population 1,055) in New South Wales’s tropical north, families received notice to evacuate as the fires began to close in.

“It was just smoke as far as you could see,” says a resident. “There were rivers of molten metal all around where the house was, all the window panes had melted together. We had no idea the fires would be that hot.”

Rabbi Yossi Rodal, co-director with his wife, Malki, of Chabad-Lubavitch of Rural and Regional Australia (RARA), which serves isolated Jews and Jewish communities scattered throughout the vast continent, says at least 250 Jewish families have been directly impacted by the bushfires.

Camp Gan Israel of Melbourne, a Jewish children’s summer camp, was evacuated just as it began with campers and staff members being packed onto buses and taken to safety.

In a historic action not seen since World War II, the Australian Defence Force and Royal Australian Navy have been deployed across the country, with reservists being mobilized in recent days. International firefighting aid has also come from the United States, Canada, New Zealand and Singapore.

‘It’s heart-wrenching to see the pain people are in’

Meanwhile, the Rodals have been coordinating relief efforts together with Jewish community volunteers.

“It’s heart-wrenching to see the pain people are in, and it’s our job to be there for them in whichever way possible,” says the rabbi. Working together with Chabad of Melbourne’s Aliya Institute, a youth group, they have been collecting, packing and then distributing necessary supplies such as bottled water, canned goods and other household staples for affected communities and shelters around the nation.

Chabad of RARA has already raised more than $13,000 to aid those who have lost their homes, businesses and essential belongings, as well as help accommodate those who have been displaced.

Preparing to deliver home-cooked food to those who have lost their homes. Credit: Chabad.org/News,

From Mallacoota, a sleepy coastal town hit by a mammoth blaze, cut off via roads and accessible only by sea—prompting a massive navy evacuation operation—Rachel wrote: “Thank you so much for your call, Yossi. I’m deeply touched by this connection from you and Chabad. I had a little good ‘feeling so cared for’ cry after we spoke. With much gratitude and appreciation, Rachel.”

In Jindabyne, a popular ski destination in the winter now threatened by deadly fires, Bob wrote: “Thank you for caring as I do have nothing.”

‘There’s no real reprieve’

Skies across huge swathes of rural Australia have turned bright orange, but the major cities have not been spared either. As the flames have continued to rage for months, Melbourne and Sydney report hazy gray skies and hazardously low-air quality. Orange skies have been seen over Auckland, New Zealand, and air quality has been affected as far away as Chile.

In Canberra, the nation’s capital city centrally located between Melbourne and Sydney on the country’s east coast, Rabbi Shmueli Feldman, co-director of Chabad Australian Capital Territory (ACT), has been in a position to help hundreds passing through the capital, as large stretches of the highway interconnecting Australia’s two largest cities are closed, forcing many to detour through it.

“As one of the only Jewish presences between Melbourne and Sydney, we have been providing free fresh kosher meals and accommodation to many,” says Feldman.

In a historic action not seen since World War II, the Australian Defence Force and the Royal Australian Navy have been deployed across the country. Credit: POIS Helen Frank/Commonwealth of Australia.

He estimates that they have already helped around 100 individuals relocate from stricken areas, with some being put up in Chabad ACT’s crisis accommodation housing. With the assistance of Chabad of RARA, others are being hosted in Melbourne and Sydney.

“Canberra has had the worst air quality among the world’s major cities recently,” says Feldman. “There’s no real reprieve; the country is living in smoke and fear, many shops are out of bottled water, and air masks have gone off the shelves.”

This Chanukah, Feldman was forced to hold his annual celebration indoors due to the poor air quality, and Chabad’s preschool hasn’t had outdoor play for weeks on end.

Among those Feldman recently assisted is Christina (“Esther”) Hacker, a 95-year-old Holocaust survivor and former Nazi fighter. She was evacuated from Jindabyne, a two-hour drive from Canberra, and together with her family placed in a Chabad apartment until she could return home.

Even as the Emergency Services Agency warns that Canberra and the ACT region may be impacted by the fast-moving bushfires or the dangerously polluting smoke they leave in their wake, Feldman says Chabad plans to sit tight.

“Under these circumstances, how can we leave? G‑d has given us such an important opportunity to help others in desperate need; we are honored to embrace it,” says Feldman.

Chabad North Shore, in Sydney’s northern suburbs, directed by Rabbi Nochum Schapiro, is accommodating families displaced by the fires, and Rabbi Dovid Gutnick, director of Chabad East Melbourne, has arranged with a Jewish-owned hotel with locations in Melbourne and Sydney to put up some of those who lost homes, free of charge.

Chabad of RARA has also launched a campaign encouraging people from around the world to take on an extra mitzvah in light of the bushfires plaguing the nation.

Firefighters have been battling flames more than 130 feet high in some areas. Authorities are calling it the country’s worst bushfires in history, with the sheer size of the flames far surpassing that of the 2018 California wildfires and 2019 Amazon fires. Credit: CPOA Brett Kennedy/Commonwealth of Australia.

“Our country is on fire, and not in the metaphorical positive sense of the phrase,” wrote Rodal in a social-media post announcing the campaign. “Quite literally, our beautiful country is ablaze with out-of-control raging bushfires. We must take action to help and assist at this crucial time. We can donate to funds assisting bushfire relief; we can stand up and join the hundreds of donation appeals around the country; and we can go one step further.

“Bushfires are by nature volatile and unpredictable. They don’t always follow a rational pattern, and at times, defy the laws of nature.

“And so,” he continued, “our response needs to be the same: beyond the rational, natural order of things. We can give of ourselves in the supernatural realm: through increasing in our prayer, good deeds and Torah learning.”

To help support relief efforts in Australia, donate here.

This story originally appeared on Chabad.org/News.