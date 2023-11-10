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News   Jewish Life

Thousands of rabbis in New York pray for Israel, world

The emissaries in attendance, who hail from every U.S. state and more than 100 countries, kept their colleagues in Israel in mind.

Nov. 10, 2023
Thousands of Chabad-Lubavitch emissaries and guests pray at the Ohel in Queens, N.Y., on Nov. 10, 2023. Credit: Chaiim Tuito/Kinus.com.
Thousands of Chabad-Lubavitch emissaries and guests pray at the Ohel in Queens, N.Y., on Nov. 10, 2023. Credit: Chaiim Tuito/Kinus.com.

Thousands of Chabad-Lubavitch emissaries who are gathered in New York City for the 40th annual International Conference of Chabad-Lubavitch Emissaries (Kinus Hashluchim), assembled at the Ohel in Queens, N.Y., the resting place of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson.

The emissaries, who represent Jewish communities worldwide, carried with them prayers from their communities and signed the pan klali, or general letter, which was read at the Ohel and contained prayers for Israel, the Jewish people and humanity at large.

Reciting prayers for Jews and the world at the Ohel in Queens, N.Y., on Nov. 10, 2023. Credit: Chaiim Tuito/Kinus.com.
Reciting prayers for Jews and the world at the Ohel in Queens, N.Y., on Nov. 10, 2023. Credit: Chaiim Tuito/Kinus.com.

During past conflicts in Israel and times of danger for the Jewish people, the Rebbe made practical suggestions for mitzvahs to elicit God’s protection.

As revealed by a recent survey conducted by Chabad.org and released in conjunction with the Kinus and time to the current war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Jews worldwide have been experiencing a “spiritual awakening.” Some 98% of respondents reported seeing an increase in personal practice related to Jewish traditions and observances among community members in the face of rising antisemitism.

At the Ohel in Queens, N.Y., on Nov. 10, 2023. Credit: Chaiim Tuito/Kinus.com.
At the Ohel on Nov. 10, 2023. Credit: Chaiim Tuito/Kinus.com.

With Chabad representatives in Israel unable to travel due to the war, the usual time slot of the annual group visit to the Ohel was moved forward to allow them to tune in via live stream before the onset of Shabbat abroad.

The emissaries in attendance, who hail from every U.S. state and more than 100 countries, kept their colleagues in Israel in mind in their prayers. The line of rabbis outside the Ohel recited Tehillim (“Psalms”), learned the Rebbe’s Torah teachings and reflected on their role during such trying times.

They also placed handwritten letters, personal notes and requests for blessings on behalf of families, communities and soldiers throughout Israel, as well as the broader Jewish Diaspora.

Republished with permission from Chabad.org News.

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