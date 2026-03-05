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Jewish Voice for Peace

Temple University
U.S. News
Jewish Voice for Peace chapter encourages masks at protest, despite ban at Temple University
The school in Philadelphia updated its code of conduct to prohibit “identity concealment” under recommendations from the Anti-Defamation League.
Sep. 9, 2025
George Washington University
Antisemitism
George Washington U suspends Jewish Voice for Peace chapter
Two infractions have gotten it into trouble with the administration, effective through the spring 2026 semester.
Aug. 21, 2025
Aaron Bandler
Jewish Voice for Peace
U.S. News
Detroit chapter of JVP wants people to fast in solidarity with Gazans
The anti-Israel group’s campaign asks participants to refrain from eating for 12 to 48 hours and post about it on social media.
Aug. 6, 2025
Jewish Voice for Peace Protestors
Antisemitism
Most American Jews do not support anti-Zionism, new poll reveals
According to the poll, 91% of respondents are concerned that social media amplifies the opinions of fringe movements, making them seem more widespread than they actually are.
Feb. 14, 2025
Vita Fellig
Gavel
U.S. News
Jewish Voice for Peace agrees to pay $677,634 to settle charges it sought loan illegally
The anti-Israel nonprofit would have been on the hook for $1,016,451 if it was found to have fraudulently sought and received a Paycheck Protection Act Program during the COVID pandemic.
Jan. 14, 2025
JNS Staff
Jewish Voice for Peace
U.S. News
Report highlights JVP’s ‘extremist ideology,’ terrorist connections
Jewish Voice for Peace is “doing nothing to bring about peaceful coexistence,” the co-founder and CEO of StandWithUs said.
Jan. 8, 2025
Anti-Israel activists with the Within Our Lifetime group march in New York City, on Oct. 7, 2024. Photo by Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images.
Israel News
‘Hatred for America, Israel far exceeds hatred for actual terror,’ Torres says of pro-Hamas NYC march
“The governor and the mayor must put an end to this nonsense—now. Silence is not an option,” wrote Rep. Mike Lawler.
Jan. 2, 2025
JNS Staff
Columbia University Protests
Antisemitism
Anti-Israel Columbia student group announces support for ‘armed resistance’
“Violence is the only path forward,” the Columbia University Apartheid Divest group wrote. “We support liberation by any means necessary.”
Oct. 10, 2024
Andrew Bernard
U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.
U.S. News
House panel asks IRS to revoke tax-exempt status of nine nonprofits, some with terror ties, it says
“Tax-exempt status is a privilege, not a right, and in exchange, organizations must operate for stated exempt purposes,” stated Rep. Jason Smith, chair of the House Ways and Means Committee.
Sep. 26, 2024
Chicago O'Hare International Airport
U.S. News
SJP, JVP and other activist groups sued for blocking traffic at airport
“We hope to curtail foreign-sponsored and antisemitic actions that harm innocent Americans and put them at risk,” said attorney Theodore Frank.
Sep. 11, 2024
Demonstrators from Jewish Voice For Peace are taken into custody as they protest the war in Gaza at the Canon House Building on July 23, 2024 in Washington, D.C. Photo by Tierney L. Cross/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Capitol Police arrest 200 protesting military aid to Israel
The protest, organized by Jewish Voice for Peace, was held inside the congressional Cannon House Office Building.
Jul. 24, 2024
JNS Staff
Camp Ramah in New England
U.S. News
Camp Ramah rejects rehiring counselor who supports anti-Israel views
The unnamed individual shared a Jewish Voice for Peace post accusing the Jewish state of genocide and reaffirmed her position in an interview.
Jul. 10, 2024
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OPINION
A.J. Caschetta - Jewish News Syndicate Writer
Opinion
Radical U: Students turn anti-Israel bias words spouted by professors into deeds
A.J. Caschetta
Moshe Phillips. Credit: Courtesy.
Featured Columnist
Jewish anti-Zionists and the murder of the Israeli embassy staffers
Moshe Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The ugly truth is that ‘pro-Palestinian’ now means antisemitic
Jonathan S. Tobin
Paul S. Bachow
Opinion
A group with Jewish in its name aims to sabatoge support for Israel
Paul Bachow
Brett Kaufman
Opinion
Pro-Palestine American Jews, you’ve been had
Brett Kaufman
Cliff Smith. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Library’s OK to show anti-Israel film creates its own controversy
Cliff Smith, Josh Weiner
Opinion
About that ad in ‘The New York Times’
Rabbi Stuart Weinblatt
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