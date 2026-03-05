Jewish Voice for Peace
The school in Philadelphia updated its code of conduct to prohibit “identity concealment” under recommendations from the Anti-Defamation League.
Two infractions have gotten it into trouble with the administration, effective through the spring 2026 semester.
The anti-Israel group’s campaign asks participants to refrain from eating for 12 to 48 hours and post about it on social media.
According to the poll, 91% of respondents are concerned that social media amplifies the opinions of fringe movements, making them seem more widespread than they actually are.
The anti-Israel nonprofit would have been on the hook for $1,016,451 if it was found to have fraudulently sought and received a Paycheck Protection Act Program during the COVID pandemic.
Jewish Voice for Peace is “doing nothing to bring about peaceful coexistence,” the co-founder and CEO of StandWithUs said.
‘Hatred for America, Israel far exceeds hatred for actual terror,’ Torres says of pro-Hamas NYC march
“The governor and the mayor must put an end to this nonsense—now. Silence is not an option,” wrote Rep. Mike Lawler.
“Violence is the only path forward,” the Columbia University Apartheid Divest group wrote. “We support liberation by any means necessary.”
“Tax-exempt status is a privilege, not a right, and in exchange, organizations must operate for stated exempt purposes,” stated Rep. Jason Smith, chair of the House Ways and Means Committee.
“We hope to curtail foreign-sponsored and antisemitic actions that harm innocent Americans and put them at risk,” said attorney Theodore Frank.
The protest, organized by Jewish Voice for Peace, was held inside the congressional Cannon House Office Building.
The unnamed individual shared a Jewish Voice for Peace post accusing the Jewish state of genocide and reaffirmed her position in an interview.
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