Jews and Israelis harassed in France, Austria, Italy and Holland

( Aug. 20, 2025 / JNS )

A Jewish family was allegedly kicked off a taxi in Austria last week

and called “murderers” by the driver, who reportedly assaulted one of

the passengers.



In France, “Free Palestine” graffiti was sprayed on Jewish-owned

cars on Wednesday.



In the Netherlands, Israelis were filmed at a vacation park and

threatened online last week. And in Italy, a hotel employee demanded that an Israeli guest cancel her booking if she supported her government’s

actions.



The incidents, all reported in local media, were part of a wave of

violence and hate speech directed at Jews and Israelis in Europe since

Oct. 7, 2023.



In the incident in Vienna, an Uber driver reportedly

assaulted the family’s father en route to a birthday party upon

learning that the family was originally from Israel. This happened in

front of the man’s wife, their two children aged 10 and 13 and another

75-year-old relative, according to the Jewish Community in Vienna.



The driver forced the family out on the side of the road, telling them

he didn’t want “child murderers” in his vehicle. He stayed near the

family to shout insults at them before finally assaulting the man,

according to the incident report by the Jewish Community’s

Antisemitism Reporting Center. It has been quoted in several

mainstream Austrian media outlets.



The incidents in France happened in Châtel, an Alpine town near the

border with Switzerland. Many Jewish families vacation there during

the summer. Nine cars belonging to Jewish vacationers were

spray-painted with the words “Free Palestine” on Wednesday morning,

according to a report on the Cnews news site.



Also on Wednesday, the Center Parcs de Eemhof vacation park in

Zeewolde, a town situated about 30 miles east of Amsterdam,

acknowledged that Israelis staying there had secretly been filmed by

anti-Israel activists who published the videos online with calls to

target the Israelis and their whereabouts.



A spokesperson for the park told the Omroep Flevoland broadcaster that

management was “shocked” by the videos, which have circulated on the

social media accounts of at least five anti-Israel groups, including

the Amsterdam branch of Students for Justice in Palestine, according

to the report.



Separately, an employee of a hotel in Sicily messaged a

prospective guest from Israel, urging her to cancel her reservation if

she supports Israel’s actions against Hamas in Gaza.



“We are deeply concerned about what’s happening in Gaza. Therefore, if

you think your country’s government is acting well, please cancel your

reservation and book another place. Instead, if you too are shaken by

the events of the last two years, we will be happy to welcome you for

a pleasant stay,” read the message sent to Yulia Sharitz, according to

a report on Wednesday in Israel’s Channel 12 television channel.



Sharitz canceled her reservation without replying, seeking to avoid an

escalation ahead of her trip to the Italian island, where she, her

husband and another couple had booked rooms with additional hotels.

Sharitz complained to Booking.Com about the establishment, P43

Sicilian Suites.



Shai Glick, the CEO of the right-wing B’Tsalmo human rights group in

Israel, has asked Booking.com to remove P43 Sicilian Suites.



Italy, the Netherlands and Austria are among the countries in Europe

and beyond that have seen significant increases in the prevalence of

antisemitic incidents following Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas terrorists

invaded Israel.



In Italy, the local Jewish community documented 877 incidents—almost

double the 454 cases in 2023. In the Netherlands, 421 incidents were

documented last year—a record high, and an 11 percent increase over 2023.

In Austria, the Jewish community recorded 1,520 incidents—up 32.5 percent from 1,147 in 2023. In France, the number of incidents dropped

slightly but remained relatively high with 1,570 cases, according to

the SPCJ watchdog and security group, compared to 1,676 in 2023.

