Jews and Israelis harassed in France, Austria, Italy and Holland

A Jewish family was allegedly kicked off a taxi in Austria last week
and called “murderers” by the driver, who reportedly assaulted one of
the passengers.
In France, “Free Palestine” graffiti was sprayed on Jewish-owned
cars on Wednesday.
In the Netherlands, Israelis were filmed at a vacation park and
threatened online last week. And in Italy, a hotel employee demanded that an Israeli guest cancel her booking if she supported her government’s
actions.
The incidents, all reported in local media, were part of a wave of
violence and hate speech directed at Jews and Israelis in Europe since
Oct. 7, 2023.
In the incident in Vienna, an Uber driver reportedly
assaulted the family’s father en route to a birthday party upon
learning that the family was originally from Israel. This happened in
front of the man’s wife, their two children aged 10 and 13 and another
75-year-old relative, according to the Jewish Community in Vienna.
The driver forced the family out on the side of the road, telling them
he didn’t want “child murderers” in his vehicle. He stayed near the
family to shout insults at them before finally assaulting the man,
according to the incident report by the Jewish Community’s
Antisemitism Reporting Center. It has been quoted in several
mainstream Austrian media outlets.
The incidents in France happened in Châtel, an Alpine town near the
border with Switzerland. Many Jewish families vacation there during
the summer. Nine cars belonging to Jewish vacationers were
spray-painted with the words “Free Palestine” on Wednesday morning,
according to a report on the Cnews news site.
Also on Wednesday, the Center Parcs de Eemhof vacation park in
Zeewolde, a town situated about 30 miles east of Amsterdam,
acknowledged that Israelis staying there had secretly been filmed by
anti-Israel activists who published the videos online with calls to
target the Israelis and their whereabouts.
A spokesperson for the park told the Omroep Flevoland broadcaster that
management was “shocked” by the videos, which have circulated on the
social media accounts of at least five anti-Israel groups, including
the Amsterdam branch of Students for Justice in Palestine, according
to the report.
Separately, an employee of a hotel in Sicily messaged a
prospective guest from Israel, urging her to cancel her reservation if
she supports Israel’s actions against Hamas in Gaza.
“We are deeply concerned about what’s happening in Gaza. Therefore, if
you think your country’s government is acting well, please cancel your
reservation and book another place. Instead, if you too are shaken by
the events of the last two years, we will be happy to welcome you for
a pleasant stay,” read the message sent to Yulia Sharitz, according to
a report on Wednesday in Israel’s Channel 12 television channel.
Sharitz canceled her reservation without replying, seeking to avoid an
escalation ahead of her trip to the Italian island, where she, her
husband and another couple had booked rooms with additional hotels.
Sharitz complained to Booking.Com about the establishment, P43
Sicilian Suites.
Shai Glick, the CEO of the right-wing B’Tsalmo human rights group in
Israel, has asked Booking.com to remove P43 Sicilian Suites.
Italy, the Netherlands and Austria are among the countries in Europe
and beyond that have seen significant increases in the prevalence of
antisemitic incidents following Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas terrorists
invaded Israel.
In Italy, the local Jewish community documented 877 incidents—almost
double the 454 cases in 2023. In the Netherlands, 421 incidents were
documented last year—a record high, and an 11 percent increase over 2023.
In Austria, the Jewish community recorded 1,520 incidents—up 32.5 percent from 1,147 in 2023. In France, the number of incidents dropped
slightly but remained relatively high with 1,570 cases, according to
the SPCJ watchdog and security group, compared to 1,676 in 2023.
Italy, the Netherlands, and Austria are among the countries in Europe and beyond that have seen significant increases in the prevalence of antisemitic incidents following Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas terrorists invaded Israel.
In Italy, the local Jewish community documented 877 incidents – almost double the 454 cases in 2023. in the Netherlands, 421 incidents were documented last year – a record high, and an 11% increase over 2023. In Austria, the Jewish community recorded 1,520 incidents – up 32.5% from 1,147 in 2023. In France, the number of incidents dropped slightly but remained relatively high with 1,570 cases, according to the SPCJ watchdog and security group, compared to 1,676 in 2023.