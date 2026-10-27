More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Gush Etzion voters weigh military service, settlement and unity in Knesset elections

Locals explain their choices, from backing Smotrich’s settlement policies to seeking a government that will address IDF conscription and bridge political divides.

Josh Hasten
Israelis line up to vote outside a polling station in Neve Daniel, Gush Etzion, on Oct. 27, 2026. Photo by Joshua Hasten.
Israelis line up to vote outside a polling station in Neve Daniel, Gush Etzion, on Oct. 27, 2026. Photo by Joshua Hasten.
(Oct. 27, 2026 / JNS)

Residents of Gush Etzion in Judea braved long lines under cloudy skies, with rain expected later in the day, as they headed to the polls Tuesday morning to cast their ballots in Israel’s Knesset election.

The Gush Etzion Regional Council told JNS that voting would take place at 15 physical locations, excluding Efrat, which has its own municipality. Separately, JNS’s own tally of polling stations across Judea and Samaria identified a total of 29 ballot boxes in Gush Etzion.

Data suggests that there are a total of 522 ballot boxes across Judea and Samaria, often with more than one box at a voting site.

The only campaign signage, party paraphernalia and volunteers observed at the various Gush Etzion polling stations were associated with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich’s Religious Zionist Party and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit.

Booths promoting the Religious Zionist and Otzma Yehudit parties, outside an election polling station in Elazar, Gush Etzion, on Oct. 27, 2026. Photo by Joshua Hasten.
Booths promoting the Religious Zionist and Otzma Yehudit parties, outside an election polling station in Elazar, Gush Etzion, on Oct. 27, 2026. Photo by Joshua Hasten.

Elazar resident David Schultz, who had just voted alongside his son, an IDF reservist whose name is being withheld, told JNS that he cast his ballot for Smotrich’s party. His son was wounded in the early days of the war but returned to combat and has served more than 400 days in reserve duty over the past two to three years.

Schultz said he chose Smotrich because, as someone who commutes daily to Beersheva along Route 60, the biblical highway, he sees firsthand the minister’s accomplishments in advancing Jewish life in Judea and Samaria, including the establishment of many new communities over the past several years.

“I wanted a party on the right, and we need a party that will implement its policies and get the job done,” Schultz said, citing the Religious Zionist Party’s track record.

He added that drafting haredi (ultra-Orthodox) men into the IDF is an important issue for him, and that he believes only a right-wing government can implement a solution.

“I think they’re also trying to do it gradually and eventually get there. I don’t see the other parties, certainly not the other side, the left, doing a better job of it—or enlisting even a single haredi man,” Schultz said.

A few miles away, in Neve Daniel, Meira Yammer, who was waiting in line to vote, told JNS that she planned to cast her ballot for Ofer Winter’s Amcha Yisrael (“People of Israel”) party, describing herself as a proud right-winger.

Yammer said she could not in good conscience vote for any of the parties represented in the current governing coalition, arguing that they had enabled the ultra-Orthodox parties and their opposition to drafting haredi men into the IDF.

“We really need more soldiers,” she said.

Asked whether she was concerned that Winter’s party might fail to pass the 3.25% electoral threshold, Yammer said, “No, because I vote according to my conscience, not based on polls, which are often inaccurate.”

Ultimately, Yammer expressed pessimism that any of the leading candidates would be able to form a government once the votes are tallied.

“The best option, I feel, would be a national unity government. It would bring the country together,” she said.

500 days’ reserve duty

At another polling station in Gush Etzion, in the nearby community of Alon Shvut, IDF reservist Zev Wiesenthal had just cast his ballot. Originally from Toronto, he made aliyah and spent seven years studying at a yeshivah in Alon Shvut.

Wiesenthal, who has served more than 500 days in IDF reserve duty during the current war, said military service was the most pressing issue for him in this election, leading him to vote for former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s B’Yachad (“Together”) party.

Wiesenthal said his education and career had been “completely torpedoed” by his extensive reserve service, but that failing to report for duty would have gone entirely against his values.

“I felt that Naftali Bennett gave me the most hope of passing a draft law that would significantly increase the number of people required to enlist in the IDF,” he said.

Asked whether he was concerned that Bennett might again bring an anti-Zionist Arab party into a governing coalition, as he did with Mansour Abbas’s Ra’am party in the 2021 Lapid-Bennett government, Wiesenthal said he was not, arguing that Israel is in a very different place today.

“I don’t think anyone thinks that between now and the last election, when he was prime minister, the country is in any way the same place,” he said.

Wiesenthal added that even if Bennett were to engage with Abbas again, he did not expect Ra’am to join his coalition. He said outside support for a minority government was a more plausible scenario, but added that he considered that unlikely as well.

“I don’t think we’re heading toward a minority government,” he said.

Religious Zionist Party volunteer Amihud Glaser outside a polling station in Alon Shvut, Gush Etzion, on Oct. 27, 2026. Photo by Joshua Hasten.
Religious Zionist Party volunteer Amihud Glaser outside a polling station in Alon Shvut, Gush Etzion, on Oct. 27, 2026. Photo by Joshua Hasten.

Amihud Glaser, a sabra who has lived in Alon Shvut for 26 years, was volunteering at the Religious Zionist Party stand, handing out stickers and candy to voters. He explained to JNS why he supports Smotrich’s party.

He praised the minister for establishing over a hundred communities throughout Judea and Samaria, saying his accomplishments were unprecedented in the past 50 years.

“Even Prime Minister Ariel Sharon said he would build in Judea and Samaria, but nobody managed to establish as many settlements as Smotrich. The last three years have been amazing,” Glaser said.

Glaser also credited Smotrich’s work as finance minister, describing Israel’s current financial situation as remarkable.

“Our standing in the OECD and the strength of our currency—who would have believed this would be our situation in the middle of a war?” he asked.

Israeli Elections Israeli Elections Judea and Samaria
Josh Hasten
Josh Hasten Josh Hasten
Josh Hasten is a Middle East correspondent for JNS. He is co-host of the JNS podcast “Jerusalem Minute,” as well as the host of the JNS podcast “Judeacation.” He also hosts the weekly radio program “Israel Uncensored” on “The Land of Israel Radio Network.” An award-winning freelance journalist, he writes regularly for JNS and other publications. He is also a sought-after guest for television and radio interviews on current events in Israel, having appeared on CNN, BBC, Sky News, Fox, APTV, WABC, ILTV, i24News, and many others.
EXPLORE JNS
U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.
U.S. News
Jewish Dems face dilemma, as anti-Israel candidates gain ground in party primaries
“You’ve got the Republican Party that is obviously trending in a dangerous direction and you’ve got the Democratic Party that is trending in a dangerous direction,” a Democratic consultant and strategist told JNS.
October 26, 2026 07:53 PM
Izzy Salant, Jonathan D. Salant
Israelis cast their ballots at a polling station in Ashdod, during Election Day in Israel, October 27, 2026. Photo by Liron Moldovan/FLASH90 *** Local Caption *** ÷ìôé äöáòä ãîå÷øèéä ìäöáéò àùãåã áçéøåú
Israel News
‘A magnificent equality of rights’: Israeli parties hail democratic process on Election Day
Parties make their final pitches to voters as polling stations open nationwide for Israel’s 26th Knesset elections.
October 27, 2026 03:52 AM
Amelie Botbol
Students of the Shamash School in Baghdad with their English teacher in the 1930s. Credit: Unknown author via Wikipedia Commons.
World News
Iraq opens Jewish heritage museum in Baghdad
A thousand people reportedly attended the Shamash Museum’s opening day.
Oct. 26, 2026
David Isaac
A group of Christian pilgrims from around the world begin a journey to Jerusalem from the Jaffa port on Oct. 25, 2026. Courtesy: Israeli Ministry of Tourism.
Israel News
Christian visitors retrace historic pilgrimage from Jaffa to Jerusalem
The initiative comes as Israeli tourist numbers began to pick up this summer after steep drops following regional wars.
Oct. 25, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Breaking News
07:02
IDF voter turnout reaches 30% by 10 a.m.
07:01
Pittsburgh marks eight years since Tree of Life synagogue shooting
06:52
‘Go out and vote!': Netanyahu casts ballot in Jerusalem
06:32
Israel Police chief casts ballot in Knesset election
06:12
UK prosecutors charge two over suspected Iranian spying near RAF Fairford
05:53
Samaria: Israeli driver hurt in stone-throwing attack
05:31
Yisrael Beiteinu’s Oded Forer to JNS: Elections a chance for ‘more united, just’ Israel
05:12
Three arrested in Negev over suspected vote-buying for United Arab List
05:11
US denounces UN inquiry into Israel as ‘biased, illegitimate’
05:05
Israeli voter turnout reaches 16.68% by 10 a.m.
04:50
Trump denies Netanyahu asked for second election endorsement
04:30
Elections about ‘very character’ of Jewish state, Otzma Yehudit’s Gotliv tells JNS
04:10
Herzog casts vote at Jerusalem polling station
03:49
Election Day: Live feed from Knesset control center
03:29
IDF eliminates four Hamas, Islamic Jihad terrorists in Gaza
03:09
Jordan launches airstrikes in Syria after deadly church attack
02:52
‘The Eternal One of Israel will not lie': Netanyahu leaves prayer note at Western Wall
02:32
Some 330,000 first-time voters head to Israeli polls
02:12
‘This is the people’s day': Herzog urges Israelis to vote in national election
01:39
IDF detains suspect who crossed into Israel from Egypt
01:15
Israelis vote to elect 26th Knesset: Polling stations open
16:12
Board of Peace hires Biden admin Jewish liaison for congressional outreach role
13:57
‘BBC’ to pay Jewish producer more than $500,000 to settle Jew-hatred claims
13:28
Nevada company agrees to pay $400,000 to settle Jew-hatred case
12:57
St. Louis Blues decry anti-Israel protest at hockey game
12:32
Israel strikes three terrorists emerging from Gaza tunnel shaft
12:11
Israel will close Kerem Shalom crossing for elections
11:48
Israel to supply Cyprus with new naval patrol vessel
11:35
Prominent rabbi’s son charged with murder after fatal collision in California
09:53
Israeli forces uncover infiltration tunnel near Jerusalem, arrest 36
09:33
Israel, Cyprus sign defense deal for patrol vessel
09:13
Herzog criticizes Dutch attitudes toward Israel as ambassador presents credentials
08:52
IDF finds tunnel shaft near Hebron terrorist’s home
08:32
People of Israel candidate to JNS: After Oct. 7, Israel needs new leadership
08:12
Israel to deploy 20,000 police officers, volunteers for Knesset election
07:48
PA’s No. 2 congratulates ‘loyal friend’ Lula on re-election
07:28
Israel to close southern hiking sites as severe storms threaten flash floods
06:55
Reservists-New Economic Party leader Hendel to JNS: Both blocs leading Israel to another election
06:52
Tanker disabled, crew abandons ship after Strait of Hormuz attack
06:32
Haredi Public party to JNS: ‘What is at stake is the future of the country’
06:22
IDF slays Hamas intel, engineering commanders
06:12
New Jewish community of Shalem established in Samaria
05:51
Soldiers killed near Hebron likely saved dozens of lives, IDF official says
05:31
Netanyahu: Israel has completed 90% of mission against Iran
05:11
AIG Ireland executive exits firm amid antisemitic posts probe
04:50
Israeli FM welcomes Peru’s adoption of IHRA antisemitism definition
04:30
Ben-Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit to JNS: Israel needs a strong right-wing bloc
04:10
IDF arrests five Hamas, Islamic Jihad affiliates in Samaria raids
03:49
Italy arrests Hamas advocate over street riots
03:29
Israeli defense minister dismisses reports of government-IDF rift over Iran as ‘baseless and false’
More Updates
JNS TV
Israelis cast their ballots at a polling station in Ashdod, during Election Day in Israel, October 27, 2026. Photo by Liron Moldovan/FLASH90 *** Local Caption *** ÷ìôé äöáòä ãîå÷øèéä ìäöáéò àùãåã áçéøåú
JNS TV / The Meira K Show
Israel’s Election: How a Government Is Formed
October 27, 2026 07:00 AM
Meira K
COLUMNS
Benjamin Kerstein. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Contending with a ‘post-Zionist’
Benjamin Kerstein
Fiamma Nirenstein
Senior Contributing Editor
Where is Europe when Jews are under attack?
Fiamma Nirenstein