Egyptian dissident Dalia Ziada warns of looming Islamist takeover

“Just as we cannot tolerate racist statements against any group or rhetoric that incites violence, we cannot accept discriminatory speech directed at Jewish Americans,” Rep. Dan Goldman wrote. “For these reasons, I voted to censure Rep. Tlaib.”
“Just as we cannot tolerate racist statements against any group or rhetoric that incites violence, we cannot accept discriminatory speech directed at Jewish Americans,” Rep. Dan Goldman wrote. “For these reasons, I voted to censure Rep. Tlaib.”
“Just as we cannot tolerate racist statements against any group or rhetoric that incites violence, we cannot accept discriminatory speech directed at Jewish Americans,” Rep. Dan Goldman wrote. “For these reasons, I voted to censure Rep. Tlaib.”
Maj. Gen. Roman Gofman’s selection was contested by several left-wing NGOs, despite a 3-1 majority decision in April by the Advisory Committee on Senior Civil Service Appointments, the professional body that reviews such appointments.