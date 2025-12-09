More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
JNS TV

Environmental terrorism, rising Judea-Samaria attacks highlight UN hypocrisy on Israeli security

WATCH: “Judeacation” with Josh Hasten

Dec. 9, 2025
Josh Hasten

Environmental terrorism, rising Judea-Samaria attacks highlight UN hypocrisy on Israeli security

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.

“Judeacation” takes viewers to the heart of Judea and Samaria, where history, faith and modern Israel meet. Hosted by JNS Middle East correspondent Josh Hasten, the series dispels myths and misconceptions about life in the region the world calls the “West Bank,” but which Jews know as the cradle of their civilization. Through on-the-ground reporting and candid conversations with residents, leaders and pioneers, “Judeacation” reveals the truth about the people who live and build in the heart of the Jewish homeland—a place where ancient history and contemporary Zionism intertwine.

Each episode offers a look at the realities of Israel’s heartland, countering media bias with firsthand stories of courage, community and connection to the land. Hasten explores topics ranging from security and sovereignty to faith, culture and innovation, spotlighting those shaping Israel’s future from its biblical core. As Hasten often reminds viewers, Jews are called Jews because they come from Judea. And “Judeacation” is where that story continues to unfold.

See more at: @JNS_TV and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Josh Hasten
Josh Hasten Josh Hasten
Josh Hasten is a Middle East correspondent for JNS. He is co-host of the JNS podcast “Jerusalem Minute,” as well as the host of the JNS podcast “Judeacation.” He also hosts the weekly radio program “Israel Uncensored” on “The Land of Israel Radio Network.” An award-winning freelance journalist, he writes regularly for JNS and other publications. He is also a sought-after guest for television and radio interviews on current events in Israel, having appeared on CNN, BBC, Sky News, Fox, APTV, WABC, ILTV, i24News, and many others.
EXPLORE JNS
Chris Smith
U.S. News
‘All about deception,’ says NJ Republican, who can’t get X to remove handle spoofing him, posting Jew-hatred
“If this thing is growing, this inauthentic account is going to deceive more people,” Rep. Chris Smith told JNS. “Especially overseas, where there’s a language barrier or something.”
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan D. Salant
International Court of Justice, The Hague
World News
As Germany accused at ICJ for aiding Israel, it pulls support for Jewish state before UN court
“We are now part of a process at the International Court of Justice initiated by Nicaragua,” Berlin said. “We have decided to focus on this process.”
Mar. 19, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Bernie Sanders
U.S. News
Bernie Sanders looks to kill US bomb sales to Israel
“No more weapons to support an illegal war,” Sanders wrote on Thursday, setting up a vote that will largely gauge Democratic support for Israel.
Mar. 19, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Menin Met Council Passover
U.S. News
NYC Council speaker joins Met Council mock Seder, food distribution
“We are deeply grateful for speaker Julie Menin’s leadership, her presence and for standing up against antisemitism when it truly matters,” David Greenfield, CEO of the Met Council, told JNS.
Mar. 19, 2026
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to Israeli and foreign media at a press conference in Jerusalem, March 19, 2026. Photo by Alex Traiman.
Israel News
Netanyahu: ‘We are winning and Iran is being decimated’
“Obviously, our number one effort is geared towards Iran, but if the regime goes, you know that Hezbollah goes,” the Israeli prime minister told JNS at a live press conference in Jerusalem.
Mar. 19, 2026
Alex Traiman
U.S. Department of Labor
U.S. News
US Labor Department launches faith-based resource hub on workplace bias
The website also offers guidance for faith organizations seeking grants from the federal agency.
Mar. 19, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Martin Sherman
Column
An ominous cloud of un-American invective
Martin Sherman
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Featured Columnist
Actors turned politicos
Stephen M. Flatow