Is Israel on the brink of a fourth Lebanon war?
WATCH: “True East,” with Doron Spielman and guest Lt. Col. (Res.) Sarit Zahavi, Ep. 3
Welcome to “True East,” JNS’s weekly deep dive into Israel’s security and geopolitical realities, hosted by Israel Defense Forces Spokesperson (Res.) Doron Spielman. This episode features Lt. Col. (Res.) Sarit Zahavi, founder of the Alma Research and Education Center, for an expert analysis of Hezbollah, Iran and the ongoing battle for Israel’s northern security.
Topics covered in this episode:
- Hezbollah’s Future: How Israel is dismantling Hezbollah’s military power
- Iran’s Role in Lebanon: IRGC operatives on the ground and Tehran’s deep involvement
- The Next Lebanon War: Could Hezbollah escalate into a full-scale conflict?
- Israel’s Border Dilemma: Can Israelis safely return to northern communities?
- The Battle for Syria: Al-Qaeda-linked factions vs. Iranian-backed militias
- U.S. Influence in Lebanon: How America’s pressure could reshape the region
See more at: @JNS_TV. And don’t forget to hit the subscribe button!
JNS will host its inaugural International Policy Summit on Monday, April 28, 2025. This daylong event will convene government officials, policymakers, diplomats, security experts, leaders of pro-Israel organizations, and influencers for vital discussions aimed at addressing Israel’s critical challenges and opportunities in a post-Oct. 7 world.
Registration at this point is for invitees only. However, you can submit a request for registration at the following link.