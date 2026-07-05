Israel eases licensing rules for immigrant psychologists

The Israeli Cabinet approved on Sunday a proposal to ease licensing barriers for immigrant psychologists, allowing greater recognition of foreign studies, training and professional experience while maintaining Israeli professional standards.

Under the decision, professional committees at the Health Ministry will establish flexible criteria for recognizing degrees and training completed abroad, aiming to address shortages in mental health services and speed up integration into the Israeli healthcare system.

Since the beginning of the year, about 50 psychologists have sought to immigrate and work in Israel, alongside broader efforts that have already integrated more than 1,000 immigrant doctors into the health system in recent years.