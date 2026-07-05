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Israeli judoka sells Olympic uniform to fund mental health care for rescue volunteers

Peter Paltchik raising money to help ZAKA volunteers, who treat victims of terrorist attacks, wars, natural disasters and mass-casualty accidents in Israel and abroad.

Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
Israeli judoka Peter Paltchik displays his bronze medal from the Paris Olympics, during a reception at the President's Residence in Jerusalem on Aug. 27, 2024. Photo by Yoav Dudkevitch/TPS-IL.
Israeli judoka Peter Paltchik displays his bronze medal from the Paris Olympics, during a reception at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem on Aug. 27, 2024. Photo by Yoav Dudkevitch/TPS-IL.
(July 5, 2026 / Pesach Benson/TPS-IL)

Israeli judoka Peter Paltchik announced he is selling the judo uniform he wore while winning a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, aiming to raise $50,000 for mental health care for volunteers of ZAKA, Israel’s search, rescue and recovery organization.

Proceeds will fund mental health care and resilience programs for ZAKA volunteers, who treat victims in the aftermath of terrorist attacks, wars, natural disasters and mass-casualty accidents in Israel and abroad.

The Ukrainian-born Paltchik is among Israel’s most decorated athletes, having also won a team bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, an individual bronze at the 2023 World Championships in Doha, and a gold medal at the 2020 European Championship in Prague.

Paltchik dedicated his Paris medal to his coach, 1992 Olympic bronze medalist Oren Smadja, whose son Sgt. 1st Class (res.) Omer Smadja was killed in action in Gaza in June 2024.

“Real armor doesn’t just belong on the judo mat. It belongs to the men and women of ZAKA, who wear the yellow vest to preserve human dignity in humanity’s darkest moments. They leave their families and run to arenas that most people can’t even imagine, but when the mission is over, the memories remain,” Paltchik said. “I’m exchanging my armor to help fund them.”

ZAKA CEO Dubi Weissenstern said the donation reflected a stirring recognition for the organization’s volunteers.

“Peter Paltchik’s moving gesture goes far beyond a financial donation. This is an expression of deep appreciation for the ZAKA volunteers, who work with endless dedication in the most difficult arenas, while also bearing the mental cost of their work,” Weissenstern said. “Caring for the mental resilience of the volunteers is an integral part of our commitment to them, and we thank Peter for choosing to volunteer for this important cause.”

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Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
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