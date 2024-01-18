The US and Israel: What comes the day after war?

In this episode of “Our Middle East,” JCPA president Dan Diker and JCPA Fellow Khaled Abu Toameh discuss “the day after” the war in Gaza with JCPA Fellow Yoni Ben Menahem. They agree that the Palestinian Authority will not and cannot replace Hamas until the terrorist group that once ruled the Gaza Strip with an iron grip is decimated.

The assumption that the P.A. will reform or change is baseless: It has no intention of embarking on major reform or changing its anti-Israel outlook or rhetoric.

Americans need to understand that a two-state solution is unrealistic. The “day after” the war largely depends upon who will be in charge of security in Gaza. That said, there should be no role for the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in the postwar reality since it has proven to be an arm of Hamas.