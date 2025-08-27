Minnesota shooter wrote of killing ‘filthy Zionist Jews,’ ‘free Palestine’ 

( Aug. 27, 2025 / JNS )

Robin Westman, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot after killing two children at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis, Minn., wrote of murdering “filthy Zionist Jews,” that “six million wasn’t enough” and “free Palestine,” the New York Post reported on Wednesday.

The Post said that it translated writings in the Cyrillic alphabet by the shooter, 32, who was transgender. “If I will carry out a racially motivated attack, it would be most likely against filthy Zionist jews,” the shooter reportedly wrote in a journal that the paper said was “full of antisemitic slurs.”

Westman also wrote of assassinating U.S. President Donald Trump, the Post reported. More than a dozen were reportedly injured in the attack.

The Anti-Defamation League stated that its preliminary research “confirmed that writings on the guns used by the shooter” in the attack “include antisemitic and anti-Israel references.”

Those included “praise for mass killers across the ideological spectrum, including white supremacist, anti-Muslim and anti-government extremists” and “other school shooters,” the ADL said.

“I am heartbroken to learn of the horrific mass shooting, a Minnesota Catholic school that has left two children dead and 17 others injured,” stated Rep. Seth Magaziner (D-R.I.), ranking member of the House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Counterterrorism, Intelligence and Law Enforcement.

“This is not normal or inevitable,” added Magaziner, who is Jewish. “We have the power and the responsibility to prevent horrific acts of violence like this from happening. We must put an end to gun violence.”

Jacob Frey, the mayor of Minneapolis, stated that “there are no words that can capture the horror and tragedy of the unspeakable act of evil at Annunciation Catholic Church.”

“Children have been killed, more are injured and our community is shaken,” Frey stated. “Right now, our entire city needs to wrap these families in love and support.”